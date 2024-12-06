The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Through all of the bitterness that school brings sometimes, I try to romanticize the good times because you don’t get those back.

This year, I am a college junior living in a townhouse with 6 girls. I know what you’re thinking. It does, in fact, get very hectic.

It’s not always easy managing school work, clubs, sports, staying organized, cooking, and cleaning with 5 other people constantly around. But, we make do with what we have and we work as a team.

When it’s time for us to have those wind down moments where we can just all be together and do something fun, it’s never a dull moment.

Whether it’s watching a show, having drawing competitions, or just sitting down and talking, I cherish every moment I have with my girls.

One of my favorites (and a house favorite) is my sleeping habits. My worst trait is that I fall asleep everywhere and during everything. All of my roommates call me out for it if I start to doze off and they’ll tell me I should “go lay in my bed.”

All I have to say is how DARE YOU!! I am NOT falling asleep and I do NOT need to go lay in my bed. In all seriousness, this is a multiple-times-a-week occurrence and they will never stop clocking me on it.

Another moment that we will never forget is Skunkgate. It was a lovely night at St. Bonaventure and we were all snug as bugs in rugs in our beds. All of a sudden, we hear a loud banging on our door at 12:30 a.m. and we stopped in our tracks.

We realized eventually that it was security and when we called them they told us there was apparently a skunk outside of our house.

First of all, that’s Stanley, so leave him alone. Second of all, why would I care about what’s going on outside in the middle of the night when I’m inside??

Besides all of that, this day goes down in history for us, and we will never forget the night we were rudely awaken from our slumber.

Another fan favorite was the day I decided that it would be fun to drink 5 shots of espresso at 4 p.m. In my defense, I was falling asleep in class and had a long rest of my day, so I thought it would only be right to get some caffeine in my system.

Unfortunately, I did end up finishing it a little bit too fast and the after effects were not great.

To make a long story short, I was off my rockers and everyone around me was concerned.

But, it was still hilarious and I would probably end up making that mistake again.

Finally, the best memory (and worst) is when we deep cleaned our entire house and the next morning, the vent on the ceiling in the kitchen started leaking toilet water from upstairs.

It was truly an unreal experience and we all felt like we were going crazy. Not only was it disgusting and a biohazard, but it took six hours for someone to come and do something about the issue.

Let’s just say we all went home that day. Because if I didn’t already make it clear, there was toilet water on the kitchen floor. Water from the place you do ya business in the place we enjoy our meals each day.

Yuck.

We’ve definitely had some crazy times over here and many more to come. All of these experiences, the good and gross, just make our lives more interesting.

I love living with a bunch of girls. It’s just so fun!