A Big “Thank You” To My Mom

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I think about Women’s History Month, I think about all the women in my life who have shaped me into who I am today. These incredible women include my aunts, cousins, grandmas, friends—but most importantly, my mom. She has been one of my biggest supporters (alongside my dad), a constant person in my life, and someone who honestly might know me better than myself.

Growing up, I have always had a good relationship with my mom. She is a person I can lean on, someone who always listens, and someone who is always there for me, no matter the situation. However, when I started college, our relationship grew even closer.

Before college, I kept a lot of my problems to myself. I kept secrets. I kept my stresses and worries to myself. I didn’t want to seem weak or as if I couldn’t handle the things going on in my life. I wanted my own independence. Here, I thought that meant I had to figure everything out on my own. But being away from home in a new area (at that time) made me realize that I needed someone to lean on.

College was hard on me at first. I felt as though I needed to know everything all at once. I needed to know my future, I needed to know all the answers in class, etc. This was very overwhelming.

In those moments, I found myself calling my mom. I would rant, carry on conversations, and honestly just call her randomly.

She has never judged or dismissed me. She’s always been someone who has an open mind. She’s a problem solver. She guided me on the right path, most of the time, lol, reassured me, and told me that what I was doing was the right decision. She has always told me that in every situation, I will be my own biggest enemy and biggest supporter at the same time.

Now, as a senior in college, she’s still doing the same thing she has always done my entire life. I just never noticed it until I moved to college. She helps me to this day not only with my academics and future, but also is only a phone call away when I have blood sugar problems, friendship problems, or really anything at all.

In Women’s History Month, it’s very easy to think that the only people who have made progress in this world are famous figures. But for me, it’s recognizing not only your mom, but all the women in your life.

I would not be here today if it were not for my mom! I truly hope she knows how much I love, care, and appreciate everything she does for me.