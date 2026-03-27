7 Podcasts Hosted By Women You Should Listen To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Podcasts have become one of the best ways to learn something new, feel inspired, or just unwind after a long day. Whether you’re walking to class, driving home, or cleaning your room, there’s a podcast out there for every mood. One of the best parts about the podcast world today is the number of amazing women creating content that educates, empowers, and entertains listeners everywhere. If you’re looking for something new to add to your playlist, here are seven podcasts hosted by women that are definitely worth checking out.

1. Call Her Daddy – Alex Cooper



Originally known for its bold and unfiltered conversations about dating and relationships, Call Her Daddy has evolved into a podcast where Alex Cooper interviews celebrities, influencers, and experts. The show covers everything from relationships to personal growth, making it both entertaining and surprisingly insightful.

2. Crime Junkie – Ashley Flowers



If you’re a true crime fan, Crime Junkie is a must-listen. Hosted by Ashley Flowers, the podcast dives into fascinating and sometimes chilling true crime cases. Flowers does an incredible job of storytelling while also bringing attention to victims and unsolved cases.

3. Anything Goes – Emma Chamberlain



Emma Chamberlain’s podcast feels like listening to a conversation with a close friend. She talks about everything from mental health and social media to random everyday thoughts. Her honest and relaxed approach makes the podcast relatable for many college students.

4. The Michelle Obama Podcast – Michelle Obama



Former First Lady Michelle Obama brings thoughtful conversations about relationships, community, and personal growth. Her warm and reflective style makes each episode feel meaningful and inspiring.

5. Girls Gotta Eat – Rayna Greenberg & Ashley Hesseltine



This podcast blends humor and honesty as the hosts discuss modern dating, relationships, and life in your twenties. Their comedic approach makes even awkward topics feel approachable and entertaining.

6. On Purpose – Jay Shetty (frequent female guests)



While Jay Shetty hosts this podcast, many of the most powerful episodes feature influential women sharing their stories, perspectives, and life advice. These conversations often focus on mindfulness, relationships, and personal development.

7. The Goal Digger Podcast – Jenna Kutcher



If you’re interested in career growth, entrepreneurship, or personal branding, this podcast is a great choice. Jenna Kutcher shares practical advice and interviews successful women who talk about building careers and chasing their goals.

Podcasts hosted by women continue to grow in popularity because they bring diverse voices, experiences, and perspectives to listeners. Whether you’re interested in true crime, personal growth, or just a good laugh, these podcasts prove there’s something powerful about women sharing their stories and ideas with the world.