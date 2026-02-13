6 Last-Minute Galentine Activities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Well, somehow Valentine’s Day is already here! With it often comes Hallmark-holiday FOMO that creeps up when your social feeds are filled with themed, aesthetic friend groups, and the realization that you forgot to plan something.

Sure, there are plenty of excuses: “I don’t have enough friends.” “I’m on a tight budget.” Or maybe, “It’s just too late.” But these budget-friendly, low-commitment activities will combat any excuse you have not to celebrate.

After all, the holiday is about love, so it’s only right to commemorate with those you love! No matter how flashy or elaborate some Galentine’s festivities are, all you really need is a friend and perhaps some pinks and reds.

Now, none of these ideas are revolutionary, but rather they emphasize the importance and simplicity of celebrating! That being said, here are a few activities around St. Bonaventure University to celebrate girlhood and friendship.

Have a movie night

Keep it simple with a movie night! Queue up a few romcoms, bring some snacks, and enjoy a night in.

Host a themed pre-game

This one is easy because all you really need is a rally text to convince everyone to wear pink or red (easy) and a few dollar store decorations.

Decorate your apartment with some streamers, hearts, or a banner, curate a themed playlist, and invite your friends to your Valentine’s Day party.

Find a campus event

Have you looked at the Notice Board lately? There are tons of Valentine’s Day events happening on campus!

Take advantage of the free events around you and go to a movie or craft night hosted by campus organizations.

Go ice skating

Did you know that there’s an ice rink in Olean? Yup. For less than $10, you can put on a cute outfit and attempt to skate around with your friends!

Ice skating may be something that you don’t typically do, so it’s perfect to commemorate Valentine’s Day. Also, the inevitable rink wipeout will be both memorable and a potential bonding agent for your group!

BRUNCH

Hangover breakfasts, I think, are the pinnacle of college girlhood, so it’s only right to have a Sunday morning Galentine’s Day brunch. Don’t overcomplicate it! You can pull off a hearty breakfast with some pancake mix, a tube of cinnamon rolls, and a jug of orange juice.

If hosting a brunch is too much, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to check out a coffee shop that you’ve had your eye on. Treat yourself to a cozy drink and delicious pastry in the name of love.

SPA NIGHT

I recently saw a TikTok of girls doing a dorm spa night, and it was truly inspirational. They were wearing their robes and headbands, painted their nails, and, of course, had some sheet masks on.

Channel that energy! Head over to Walmart and pick up a few sheet masks, nail polish, and perhaps some fun drinks to host a relaxing evening for you and your girls.