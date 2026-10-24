5 Things I Think Are Worth Your Money

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love to spend my money on so many things- food, clothes, shoes, makeup, and so much more. But, these are a few items that I feel are 100% worth spending your money on (over and over again).

#1: Birkenstock Boston Clogs

I LOVE my clogs. I have owned them for 3 years now, and I wear them every chance I get. They are so quick and easy to put on and go with every single outfit. I wear them all the time; in the winter, to the lake, shopping, school, and to run and get food. I’ll wear them with leggings, jeans, shorts, and sweats; they are one of the most convenient shoes to own (and SO cute). If you don’t have a pair yet, I definitely recommend looking into getting some, even if they aren’t the Birkenstock brand (because they are definitely expensive)!

#2: Fro-yo

Going to get frozen yogurt is one of my favorite activities, whether I am alone, with friends, or on a date, it is the best! You get to pick your flavors and all of your toppings, and put them all in the bowl yourself. It gives you almost a sense of power, deciding what to mix and exactly how much of a topping you want; even if you want one gummy worm! Then you have to weigh it and pay, and it is sort of an awful feeling knowing you spent around $10 on a bowl of ice cream, but the happiness and satisfaction that comes with the first bite is all worth it!

#3: a big fuzzy blanket

Whether I am laying in bed, or sitting on the couch, or even in the car, I always want a huge blanket to cuddle up with. I yearn for the fall and chilly weather so I can bring out my cute blankets and use them every day. My favorite is when it’s winter break, the Christmas lights are up, I’m sitting on my couch, and I’m reading a good romance book; all of course with my big fluffy blanket. I love how it feels like a big warm comfy hug!

#4: Good quality sunglasses

I wear my sunglasses everyday, even if it isn’t incredibly sunny; they make me feel put together and obviously block the sun. And any old sunglasses can do the same thing, but I think investing in a good quality pair is what makes the difference. A more expensive pair can come with a fun, boujee, little case to help keep them safe, and I like knowing that if I drop them or something hits them they aren’t going to shatter on the spot. I definitely recommend looking into getting a pair if you don’t have one yet!

#5: Aerie Trouser yoga pants

When I tell you I love these pants so much I mean it. I would wear them everyday if I could. I own three pairs right now and am looking to buy more. If you don’t know what I am talking about they are a looser, yoga pant, made with legging material (and make your butt look good!). I love to throw them on with a sweatshirt or a sweater, just to run errands, go to class, or lounge around; they are the perfect pant!

honorable mention:

The Target weighted stuffed animals. I have a couple now and I love them! They are so cute and so perfect to cuddle with or just sit with!