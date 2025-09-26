The 4 Ways I Stay Motivated During School

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a freshman at St. Bonaventure University this year and it is an amazing experience that I am excited to have the opportunity to enjoy. I am excited for the classes that I am taking, the friends I have made, and the clubs that I have joined.

However, in high school, I was not the greatest at keeping myself motivated and excited throughout the day. Despite that, during these three short weeks at SBU, I have been able to do what I couldn’t in high school. These are four things that I do to keep motivated and excited for life at SBU:

Keeping my space clean

Keeping my space clean might be an obvious one but it truly has helped me. At the end of every day, I clean my desk and tidy up around my room. This helps me to be able to wake up to a clean room and not have extra stress about it being dirty. It also helps me to be able to feel better and like I accomplished something that day.

Prioritizing tasks

I have never been one to create lists, or when I do, to stick to them. However, I have found that this helps me tremendously to be able to get things done on time and feel motivated to do more. It also helps me organize my thoughts, which is very hard to do sometimes. Lastly, I feel that there is joy in being able to watch the list you made shorten as you get things done.

Joining clubs

I was involved in some clubs during my high school career, but not as many as I am at SBU. Joining clubs has helped me a lot with staying excited about meeting new people and having something to look forward to during the week. They are a lot of fun and have opened up so many opportunities for me.

Being the first to talk

This has definitely been the hardest for me to do, but I am slowly learning how to. I have found this helps me be able to talk to more people and not be as scared to be myself. This also helps me feel motivated because it makes me happy to see my friends after a long day of classes.

All of these things have helped me tremendously with being motivated to do my schoolwork, make friends, and be excited to be at SBU. Doing these small tasks have helped me feel as though I do truly belong at SBU as a Bonnie.