The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

When the last days of August come and go, the temperature starts to cool down a little and everyone is back in school again, something in the air begins a whole shift in moods. Whether it be cozying up with a cup of tea and watching some of your favorite scary horror movies or rewatching your favorite feel-good, fall-time film, here is a list of my favorite fall movies to watch this year.

When Harry Met Sally – Directed by Rob Reiner, 1989

Directed by Rob Reiner and released in 1989, When Harry Met Sally follows the long and unconventional friendship between Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) after a shared car ride to Chicago and debate over the question, “Can a man and a woman have sex and stay as only friends?”

This romcom-style movie is set in New York City in the 1980s and is one of the best fun, slow-burn romances that I’ve seen, with such a beautiful message that the right ones always come back. Truly this is one of my favorite romance movies of all time and it is perfect for cozying up on a chilly, rainy evening with a cup of hot cocoa.

Donnie Darko – Directed by Richard Kelly, 2001

Richard Kelly’s Donnie Darko is about a troubled teen named Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal) who is plagued with visions of a man in a rabbit suit who convinces him to commit crimes after nearly escaping a freak accident.

This early 2000s Sci-Fi psychological thriller is the perfect movie for people who enjoy elements of horror without the slasher piece. The whole film will make you question everything as you try to understand Donnie’s mind and is one of my personal favorites due to its witty humor, complex message and thrilling scenes.

Rushmore – Directed by Wes Anderson, 1998

One of Wes Anderson’s earliest films, and arguably one of his most underrated, Rushmore follows a gifted, yet troublesome, young student at Rushmore Academy named Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman). Max finds himself falling into mischief and trouble as he befriends his older teacher, Mr. Herman Blume (Bill Murray).

This quirky, indie academia movie will have you cracking up over its clever sense of humor and will stick in your mind for days after watching. Wes Anderson is known for his bizarre yet charming style of movies, and Rushmore is no exception to this. Rushmore is perfect for anyone looking for something to unwind and have a good laugh with a buttered bowl of popcorn.

Knives Out – Directed by Rian Johnson, 2019

Have you ever thought to yourself that you would do anything to watch a good ole Clue Board-style “whodunnit” on a chilly October night? If so, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out is the perfect movie for you. After the sudden suicide of millionaire murder mystery author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), world-renowned detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and his team come to investigate if this death was truly a suicide or the malicious act of someone else in the family.

Knives Out has just about everything you would want in a movie. It is hilarious, thrilling and just an overall fun watch for a night in with friends. This movie will lead you on with so many twists and turns that when everything is revealed, you’ll see how far off you were the whole time. This is truly a timelessly fun watch that gets even better with every rewatch.