The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Look, we have all been there, trying to get that perfect selfie. Whether it’s to snap a cute guy/girl back, or get some Instagram worthy shots, everyone has taken pictures of themselves or others. Here’s the thing though… Not everyone is a good photographer.

Hey there’s no hate, trust me I’ve been there. However, I’ve learned a lot from doing photography more seriously and starting a business. So, take it from me, I’m going to turn those boring selfies into something great.

1. Lighting

When taking pictures, your lighting is key to taking a good photo. Direct sunlight is not always the best for a selfie, especially since phone cameras don’t have to best settings to adjust the effects of direct sunlight.

What you want to do is be in a well-lit shaded place. This will allow for the lighting to brighten your features but not too much that the photo is over exposed.

At night when taking a selfie, flash is not going to do you any good. A front flash will wash you out, unless it’s the ring flash on Snapchat. If it’s a night out and you are trying to take a selfie, find a streetlamp or a dim lit room.

If you find a streetlamp do not stand directly under it. The light will cast unwanted shadows over your face. Instead stand just outside the ring of light so that it just lights up your face, similar to how a dimly lit room is going to look.

2. Background

Background can make or break a selfie. No one wants to see your messy room, or the construction happening on a building. The best background for your photos is going to be blank empty walls.

I know this may seem boring but it’s true. Empty backgrounds bring more focus to what the subject of the photo is, you. Even if it’s not a blank wall, emptier spaces are going to make you pop more in your photo and bring the attention to you.

If there is too much going on in the background, then it takes away from your beauty. It causes the eyes to wander to places we don’t want them to.

3. Angles

So, here’s the angles not to use, high up Facebook mom and low angles like teenage boys. High up angles are going to make your face appear longer. Low angles are going to give you a double chin and make your body look a little contorted.

Instead you want your camera to be in your direct eyesight. This will make your face look most like you in person. (No matter what, the camera is going to slightly distort your features.) That middle angle is going to allow you to pose in so many ways for your selfie.

You can turn your head to the side for a “candid” shot, you can make a cute face at the camera, or you can just look and smile. That eye level shot is going to be best for your selfies.

Now I know not everyone struggles with this, but even if you don’t these tips will elevate your selfies. I hope you take this and use it to take those perfect pictures.