28 Days isn’t enough: Honoring Black History Beyond February

American culture has normalized the idea that a single aisle in Target decorated in red, yellow, and green counts as a “celebration,” but Black history is far deeper than a themed display. It’s a living story of resilience, creativity, and truth that deserves more than passive acknowledgment.

The purpose of this article is simple: to offer easy, natural ways to appreciate Black culture and educate yourself on the Black experience, not just in February, but throughout the entire year

1. Talk to People

One of the most powerful ways to learn is also the simplest: talk. Join conversations that feel uncomfortable due to unfamiliarity and challenge yourself to ask questions. When someone shares their experience, whether in person, on social media, or in a classroom, don’t be afraid to be curious and respectfully express that you would like to understand further.

Fighting ignorance requires exposure to diverse thinking and experiences. Sometimes it’s as simple as reading a classmate’s essay, asking a friend about their perspective, or listening when someone explains how history has shaped their life. These conversations build understanding in a way no textbook ever could.

2. Listen With an Open Mind

Listening is its own form of education. Music, podcasts, movies, open‑mics, and guest speakers all offer windows into the intimate details of the black experience.

Music teaches history through sound, emerging from specific cultural and political moments. Podcasts like Code Switch or 1619 break down identity, race, and history in ways that can be grasped from an outside point of view. Films and documentaries like 13th, When They See Us, and Moonlight all show the emotional and systemic realities of the black experience.

Listening without defensiveness or assumptions allows you to absorb stories that challenge, expand, and deepen your understanding.

3. Explore Art Exhibitions and Museums

History through art is one of the most powerful forms of storytelling. African‑American art in the U.S. shows depictions of oppression and resistance to joy, spirituality, and Black excellence.

Museums and galleries often host exhibits that highlight Black artists, movements, and historical moments. Even if you don’t live near a major museum, many institutions offer free online collections and virtual tours.

The next time you’re looking for something to do, consider spending an afternoon exploring Black art; it’s both educational and emotionally resonant.

4. Find Local Showcases

Earlier this month, my university’s Step Team hosted its annual Black History Month Showcase. It was a celebration of talent, culture, and community, free and open to everyone. Events like this, unfortunately, don’t get nearly the turnout they deserve, and are incredible opportunities to learn, appreciate, and support Black creativity.

If you see a flyer for a cultural showcase, poetry night, dance performance, or speaker series, you should go. These events make Black culture accessible in a way that is engaging, joyful, and rooted in community.

5. Research Black‑Owned Brands and Businesses

Supporting Black‑owned businesses is one of the easiest ways to honor Black History Month. The next time you’re looking for a new spot to try, shopping for skincare, clothing, or other products, take a few extra seconds and add the phrase “Black‑owned” to your search.

This small shift helps uplift creators and entrepreneurs whose work is often overshadowed or duplicated by major corporations. You might discover a new favorite restaurant, product, or brand simply by being intentional.

6. Show Up With Intention

Showing up can mean attending events, supporting Black creators, participating in discussions, or simply being present in spaces where Black voices are centered. Presence and active engagement matter. Even if you’re still learning, your willingness to show up signals respect and solidarity.

7. Read Black Authors Across Genres

Books are one of the most accessible ways to understand the emotional, historical, and cultural layers of the Black experience. Reading Black authors, regardless of genre, offers perspectives that are overlooked in a classroom setting.

Fiction by writers like Toni Morrison, Jesmyn Ward, or Colson Whitehead reveals the interior worlds shaped by history. Memoirs by Maya Angelou, Malcolm X, or Ta‑Nehisi Coates offer lived experience. Contemporary essayists and poets challenge assumptions and illuminate joy, grief, identity, and resilience. Reading helps you understand not just events, but the humanity behind them.

8. Engage With Black History Through Everyday Media

Education doesn’t have to be formal. You can learn a lot by being intentional with the media you already consume.

Follow Black historians, educators, and creators on social platforms. Watch interviews, short documentaries, or mini‑lessons that break down historical events or cultural concepts. Explore playlists that highlight the evolution of Black music, from spirituals to jazz to hip‑hop, and learn how each genre emerged from specific historical moments.

Even adjusting your algorithm to include more Black voices can broaden your understanding in small but consistent ways.

9. Personal Reflection and Responsibility

The best way to learn and grow as an individual is to reflect on your own understanding. Take time to think about ways you may unintentionally suppress black voices and history, and what you can do to change that. Taking the step to have more diverse thinking and be more understanding of a life that may be way different than yours, will help preserve the true diverse culture and how history is meant to be celebrated.

10. Educate others

Ignorance and miseducation contribute to the harmful reinforcement of misconceptions about black history. To prevent this, it is important to educate those around you on the history you have learned. Have the awkward conversations, challenge stereotypes your friends or family might have, correct someone if they mispronounce a name, and encourage them to do their own research. Educating yourself and others to have a broader perspective, to reference correct events and figures in history, is how we conserve authentic black history.