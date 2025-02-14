In honor of Valentine’s Day, I am going to focus on one of my favorite genres of music: the love song. Love songs are in a category of their own, and I want to share 25 songs that perfectly encapsulate what a love song means to me.
“Always” by Daniel Caesar
Sweet, nostalgic vibes. Talk about yearning…
“Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)” by Irma Thomas
This song will take you back in time and fill you with a sense of unconditional love.
“Come with Me Now” by Caamp
Adventure is the first word that comes to mind whenever I hear this song; imagine frolicking in a field with someone you love.
“Don’t Delete the Kisses” by Wolf Alice
Picture that teenage crush feeling when you stay up all night making up fake scenarios in your head.
“Enter Galactic (Love Connection, Pt.1)” by Kid Cudi
This song feels like trying new things and spending all your time with someone new.
“First In Line” by Elvis Presley
Heavenly.
“For Once in My Life” by Stevie Wonder
One of my favorite songs of all time just so happens to be a love song. The message of this song is joy, commitment, excitement, and gratitude.
“Glue Song (feat. Clairo)” by beabadoobee
These two clearly know what they’re doing when it comes to writing love songs.
“Head Over Feet” by Alanis Morissette
Very little of Morissette’s discography consists of love songs. However, she makes up for that lack with this song.
“I Only Have Eyes for You” by Tashaki Miyaki
This song is what plays in your head when you are in a huge group of people but can only focus on one person.
“Is It Any Wonder?” by Durand Jones & The Indications
You can hear the soul in every lyric.
“I’ve Got to Have You” by Carly Simon
A declaration of devotion.
“Juna” by Clairo
I frequently dance around my room with this song blasting. This is what I would put on if I were getting ready for a date.
“Lonely for Long” by Zach Top
Most people appreciate a good, country, love song. If you don’t, try this one and it might change your mind.
“Loom” by Zach Bryan
Anyone dealing with some unrequited love?
“Love Is Strange” by Mickey & Sylvia
Straight from the “Dirty Dancing” soundtrack.
“Lovesong” by The Cure
A love song so perfect you have to be careful not to dedicate it to just anybody.
“Love Songs on the Radio” by Mojave 3
Hardcore angelic. This song feels like floating in the clouds.
“Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” by Jeff Buckley
This song is a classic, and I would be a disgrace if I left it off this list.
“Moody’s Mood for Love/ Teo Licks” by Amy Winehouse
Dancing in a jazz club with the love of your life kind of a vibe.
“One Million Lovers” by The Growlers
There is only word I can think of to describe this song: pure.
“Rare Hearts” by The Growlers
A funky, cute, little indie song.
“Soren” by beabadoobee
This is the perfect slow song.
“The Only One” by The Black Keys
The yearning is strong with this one. This song sounds how infatuation feels.
“(They Long To Be) Close To You” by Carpenters
This song makes me feel like birds dress me in the morning; I legit feel like a princess. When I play this song, I can’t help but skip and twirl around campus a little bit.