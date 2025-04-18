Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Mary Quinn McNaughton
I have been having the most bizarre time over the past few weeks trying to grapple with where I am in life, which is not where I expected to be, considering I’ve been mourning being a college student since quite literally freshman year.

I remember crying in my Rob dorm room at the fact that I’d be leaving college in four years, which is so extra but also so real. In hindsight, I wish I had cried more because it seems that I barely have time these days to stop and absorb the moment. I feel so guilty for ever having wished a class would end or even that the weekend would come sooner because any and every minute I have spent on this campus has been such a gift.

What has been most difficult for me to grasp is how things that were once far in my future are now my reality.

I never would have thought that I would be turning in my honors proposal this week. Freshman year me would be astonished to know that I actually pulled off planning my class’s junior prom and that people would show up and have fun. There are zero realities in which I would have seen myself winning a spot on St. Bonaventure’s SGA executive board. Like, zero.

But, all of those things did happen and are happening. I think ‘bizarre’ is really the only word I have for describing what coming to terms with my present reality feels like.

It brings to mind one of my all-time favorite Charli XCX songs, “party 4 u.”

Discovering “party 4 u” was such a defining experience of my teenage girlhood. After having read “The Great Gatsby” just a year before, the symbolism was just too perfect to ignore. It was one of my most listened-to songs during the pandemic.

It feels somewhat ironic and beautiful that in a time where my reality is changing and becoming so tangible, a song released when reality was changing drastically for the worse and things were fading from the realm of possibility as the COVID-19 pandemic made its way around the world is back on the radio and making waves on social media.

Before I can have my “American Teenager” summer, I must have my “party 4 u” spring, served with sides of occasional snow and existential pondering.

Niche music references aside, the past month of my life has been minute 2:49 and beyond of “party 4 u” over and over again. Everything is real, like, very real, and I’m still trying to decide how I feel about that.

Mary Quinn, known as MQ to most, has been a Her Campus contributor at St. Bonaventure University for three years! Mary Quinn is currently a third-year honors student studying English with a passion for writing, service and social media marketing. Aside from Her Campus, Mary Quinn writes for PolitiFact NY, a media organization dedicated to publishing the whole truth, as a political reporter. She is the St. Bonaventure University English Department's social media manager and she works with the Student Government Association (SGA) as her class's president. She also serves as co-president of Break the Bubble and is involved with SBU College Democrats, the Latin American Student Organization (LASO), Badminton Club, SBU Orion and the SBU Indigenous Student Confederacy (ISC). In her time away from academics, Mary Quinn loves spending time with her friends, roommates and girlfriend. She enjoys online shopping, listening to new music and reading. Mary Quinn absolutely adores cats, and though she is highly allergic to them, spends any free time she can at the Cattaraugus County SPCA. Mary Quinn's shining star achievement is that she was awarded "Camp Gossip" two years in a row. She believes that any problem can be solved by a quick scroll on "X," a hot gossip sesh with her roommates, "Mean girls" by Charli XCX, water from the Hickey Dining Hall and Trader Joe's soup dumplings.