This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, I’ve been thinking more about the things I want—not necessarily what I need, but the little things that inspire me or simply make me happy. The kind of items that feel cute, comforting, or creatively energizing, and add a bit more charm to my everyday life. Even just thinking about them feels inspiring, like they spark ideas and remind me of the kind of aesthetic and life I’m drawn to. This list could also be used as inspiration!

Rolife Miniature House

One of the biggest things on my list right now is a Rolife miniature house. Ever since I started seeing those tiny, detailed houses all over TikTok, I’ve been obsessed. There’s something so calming and creative about building them yourself, and I feel like it would be such a cute way to display my Sonny Angels. Instead of keeping them in a plain plastic case, I could give them their own little world. It just feels more personal and aesthetic.

Subdued Wings Hoodie

Another thing I’ve been wanting is a Subdued wings hoodie. I only recently found out about Subdued, but their pieces-especially the ones with the wings on the back-stood out to me immediately. They kind of give 2016-2018 Victoria’s Secret vibes. I already have grey shorts with the wings, and I love them, so getting the matching hoodie feels like the next step. I can already picture wearing the full set; it’s simple but still really cute and put-together.

Brown Badlue Mori Dim Sum Bag

I also came across this brown Badlue mori dim sum bag, and it honestly felt like perfect timing. I had already been searching for a new school bag, specifically something brown, and when I saw this one with the polka dots and roomy size, I immediately thought it was exactly what I needed. I love it when something is both practical and stylish, especially for everyday use.

Canon G7X

Digital cameras have been coming back, and I’ve definitely been influenced. I’ve been wanting something like the Canon G7X because I love the quality of the pictures. It would be perfect for this summer when I go to the beach.

Small White Vanity

For my room, I’ve also been thinking about getting a small white vanity. I feel like having a dedicated space to get ready would make my mornings feel more organized and, honestly, more enjoyable. It’s one of those things that seems small but could change how my space feels.

Pink Vintage Coach Bag

I’ve also been wanting a pink vintage Coach bag for the longest time. There’s just something about vintage Coach that feels timeless, and the pink versions are so pretty. The only problem is that most of them are expensive, so for now, it stays on my Wishlist, but I’m always looking.

Sonny Angels

And of course, Sonny Angels will always be on my list. If you know me, you already know how much I love them. Growing up collecting Shopkins, it just makes sense that I’d be into these now. They’re small, collectible, and honestly just make me happy.

Summer Berries Robe

I’ve also been loving the Summer Berries robe from Djerf Avenue. I’ve been searching for a robe to bring to college, and this one feels perfect. It’s cozy but still looks put-together, which I like. Even if I’m just relaxing in my room, I still want to feel cute.

Yoshitomo Nara Art Book

Another thing on my list is a Yoshitomo Nara art book. I have seen his work and thought his art style was so interesting and expressive. Having one of his books feels like something I could go back to for inspiration, especially when I’m feeling uncreative.

Rhode Blush

For makeup, I’ve been wanting to try a Rhode blush. I’ve been looking for a new blush. The colors look so natural and glowy, and I feel like it would become one of those everyday products I always reach for.

Fawn-Print Blanket

Lastly, I’ve been thinking about getting a fawn-print blanket. I feel like deer are such beautiful, calm animals, and the pattern is so soft and cozy. I think it would make my bed look more styled and just feel more comforting overall.

Overall, this list isn’t really about buying everything; it’s more about the kind of vibe I’m drawn to right now. It reflects what I like, what inspires me, and how I want my space and style to feel.