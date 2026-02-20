Studying Tips That Will Help You Thrive

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As everyone already knows, studying is exhausting. I just got done with a busy week of mainly studying for one class. I didn’t even cram, and it was still draining!

You keep plugging along, trying to accomplish everything you wanted to cover in that day. Sometimes, it feels impossible.

But it doesn’t have to. You don’t have to push yourself until all your energy is gone. You just have to learn what methods work best for you to enrich your academics at college.

It is a privilege to be at a university that I picked, get an education in a major I am interested in, and study in a warm place next to my friends.

While this is even hard for me to say, try to keep your study sessions fulfilling.

Continuing with that, here are some studying tips that work for me:

A Fun Drink is a MUST

My favorite time to get a Starbucks refresher or another fun drink is when I am studying. It may sound odd because others prefer it when they are meeting up with friends or by the pool, but it hits best when I am studying.

I don’t know if it’s the small amount of caffeine or the studious feeling it gives me, but I am more productive when I am sipping on a pink drink, iced chai, or Olipop (specifically the strawberry vanilla flavor).

Rumors have it that fun drinks actually help me score better on my tests…

Listen to Music (Sometimes)

I feel like people either need dead silence or lots of stimulation around them to focus. Maybe you need your favorite tunes or soothing rain sounds playing in your headphones.

For me, if I choose to listen to music that day, I need songs I can’t sing along to. Therefore, most of the songs on my “stop yapping, start studying” playlist either I don’t know, are instrumental or in French.

So, unfortunately, “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna is not played during serious times like this.

Go Anywhere but Your Room

For so many reasons, get out of your room. Find a different atmosphere for the majority of your time studying. Save your room for comfort and tranquility. You don’t want to associate your room with stress.

At least for me, it can get depressing staying in the same place for too long. If you keep moving around, you will feel more refreshed and therefore motivated to keep going.

The comfy bed next to your desk will always be available, too, so just cut out that temptation.

Please Take Breaks

The most important tip is saved for last. Your brain is not meant to do the same thing for hours on end, which includes studying the same subject.

It is okay to go to the gym for an hour. It is okay to scroll for a little bit. It is okay to get dinner with friends. It is okay to take a nap. It is okay to simply balance your day. It is okay to take a break.

The only way you can reach your full potential is if you let your mind and body rest.