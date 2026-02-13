You Are Missing The Point Of Valentine’s Day!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and I am hearing mixed reviews on whether people are excited. From what I’ve heard, you are one of two people.

One: You can’t wait for the bouquet of flowers you are about to receive while wearing a new pink outfit you just bought. Your day is about to be filled with love, affection, and a cute date.

Two: You hate the idea, concept, day, and everything associated with it. You cringe as you walk past the aisle full of teddy bears and candy roses at the store. You are dreading the day of loneliness and are jealous of the people who are “ones.”

In the eyes of both people, Valentine’s Day is about romantic love.

But there was once a time when we were in elementary school during Valentine’s Day. We made little “mailboxes” out of old shoeboxes. We went down those aisles picking out the Fun Dip packets or heart-shaped lollipops, writing all the kids’ names on a card, and slipping it into their boxes. We thanked our friends as we celebrated love.

We looked forward to Valentine’s Day once because it was about friendship and happiness. Valentine’s Day is still that; we just forget that love comes in many other forms.

There is parental love. The love I feel when I am at the dinner table with a home-cooked meal, enjoy another vacation with them, or call when I am hurting, need advice, or can’t wait to share an accomplishment with them.

There is sibling love. The love I feel when I can’t stop laughing over a joke that may seem stupid to others, hug (or high-five) them when I am about to go back to school, or play video games for hours with them by my side.

There is grandparent love. The love I feel when I look into the audience at a dance show and see familiar faces, receive small treats while away at college, or get to hear stories about their childhood, while they are already a character in mine.

There is college friendship love. The love I feel when I am mentally exhausted, but their presence makes a difference, and when I have a deep conversation with them, or dance beside them, whether that is in a room randomly or on stage.

There is childhood friendship love. The love I feel when I am off pitch while singing iconic songs during a late-night drive with them, trying a new coffee shop while chatting for hours, or getting sent “friendship flashbacks” of all the memories we made in high school.

There is stranger love. The love I feel when I hear a baby laughing, get a compliment from a random girl who likes my nails, or see others sharing kindness.

Love is warmth, comfort, and safety. Valentine’s Day is about all kinds of love, not just romantic. Being single doesn’t change the meaning of the holiday. Don’t dread Valentine’s Day when there is so much love to celebrate. As Olivia Dean once said, “You just need to look for it.”