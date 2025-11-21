A Girl and Her Need for Deep Conversation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know me, you know that I love to talk. I simply can’t help it. I love to talk about anything and everything. Some people may not believe this, given that I was quiet during the beginning years of high school. But that’s the thing, they just did not know me.

If someone were to ask me what my favorite activity is, like most people I would say one of my hobbies, like dancing or creating art. While that is true, my actual favorite activity is having a deep conversation.

All our relationships are based on communication. I can only be close with someone if I talk to them, not just surface-level stuff, but deep things. I do not mind “hard” conversations and disagreements. I will talk about my differing points of view (if it is, of course, respectful and no yelling is involved).

Last Friday, my friends and I decided to go sit by the fire, sipping on some hot tea and eating some good cookies. We had no intention of staying out there until midnight, but we did. Our night was filled with chatting for two and a half hours, and I loved every minute of it.

We covered the weirdest strand of topics, too. My favorite is when you look back at everything you have talked about and how you ended up at the subject you did. Each new story inspires another to start. You start with something lighthearted and end up talking about the meaning of life. We talked about the importance of love languages and the kind of things we look for in relationships. We talked about where we sit in the car for family road trips and how each little thing we choose to do will impact the rest of our lives (that’s a topic for another day, though, because we covered this for an hour).

It was so relaxing and honestly just refreshed my mind just by opening it up. Lots of thinking was involved, but not in a distressful, exhausting way, but in an open-minded way.

We just unlocked our thoughts and let it all spill out. We listened to each other and admired others’ thoughts. At least for me and my friends, we appreciate each other’s opinions, learning from each other based on different perceptions of the world.

The thing about talking, too, is that it never has to end. Each day is a new experience that can be shared. No matter how little, I will talk about it and I will listen. I love people who can do the same, too. You will catch me oversharing with my best friends. Once I know you will listen and not judge, you will know everything about me, my thoughts, and emotions. You will rarely achieve this standing.

Thank goodness my roommate is a talker, too. I don’t know what I would do if I were forced to actually try to sleep before bed. How can we not reveal every possible thing that has ever happened to us before and ask why? Or what snacks we are craving, where we want to travel to, the concerts we want to see, our dream men, or the things we cannot seem to move on from?

What can I say? I love to talk. I have a lot of thoughts, questions, and stories about the world, and I love sharing but also listening. I find myself closer to the people who allow us to have deep conversations.