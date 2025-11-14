Growing Up Means Growing Apart

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In high school, I always thought that the friends I had then would be friends who would stay by my side throughout the rest of my life. In some cases, that’s true. I have a few friends that I am still very close with; however, I also have quite a few friends who have drifted.

Reasons as to why we have drifted can include having different life paths, differences in future goals, and just growing up and moving on.

I have friends who live out of state who still put the effort in to be my friends. For example, my best friend lives in California, and even though we don’t see each other often, we still talk daily and call at least once a week.

I will forever love all the people who have shaped me into who I am today. They all have impacted my life in one way or another.

Now that I am in college and in my senior year, I have met some incredible people. I’ve always been told that the ones you meet in college are the ones who will be in your lives forever, and to be completely honest, I really hope this is true.

One thing that I can say college has taught me is that if it’s meant to be, then it’s meant to be.

The people who want to stay by your side will. They will support you in any way possible and help you think through tough situations. They will be someone to laugh with, be a shoulder to cry on, and be excited during your accomplishments.

When losing a friend, it can feel like you’re losing a part of yourself. My friends in high school watched me grow from being awkward and weird to a more mature and grown young lady.

Even though we had all these inside jokes, life lessons, and endless amounts of memories, it doesn’t mean that the friendship is over; it simply means that we are growing up and making time for ourselves to become who we are meant to be.

Some friendships are supposed to last a lifetime, while others are meant to shape you.

Those people who have drifted honestly might’ve been the people you needed the most to help you get through a specific part of your life.

If I can give anyone one piece of advice, it would be to cherish all friendships that you have made throughout your life. They all mean something to you, whether you realize it or not.