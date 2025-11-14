Ode To Tannenbaum Express

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finally, the first snowfall of this snowboarding season has come. If there’s any activity that can truly help me beat the winter blues, it’s snowboarding. Not only is this a hobby of mine, but it’s something I always try to drag my friends along to do too. I’m honestly so pumped.

For the past five years or so, my dad has taken our family to Holiday Valley for snowboarding. My first year there, I decided to try out skiing since it looked easy enough. Turns out, trying to control two boards stuck to my feet versus one proved to be way too difficult for my poor coordination.

The first year was super icy, and it was basically impossible to stand up without falling right back down. For my family and me, who were just starting out, it was the worst conditions possible. My mom was traumatized and never tried again since that day, and my brother became too busy to come with us anymore. So then it was just my dad and me.

I love being around my dad, and I think us sharing this hobby has helped us come closer. For a couple of years in a row, it was just my dad and me, and I’d always try to convince him to take us more than once a season. When we’d only go once, it felt like I would lose all my progress. Every year, it seemed like I’d finally get the hang of it, then I’d never be back. Not having my own transportation since I was only 14 was super tough, too.

I started bringing my friends along since it had just been my dad and me for so long. It made the experience way more fun and super rewarding. Trying to teach my cousin and friend how to snowboard and seeing them actually succeed was amazing.

Finally, this past season, I decided to bite the bullet and buy all my own gear. I got a brand new board, boots, and helmet, and had my own car to go wherever I wanted. It was expensive, but it allows me to save money in the long run.

Since investing in my own gear, I’ve been able to go way more per season compared to the past. Going consistently made me see actual improvements in my ability. I was able to go way longer distances without falling and catching an edge that was basically life-threatening.

Snowboarding has made me realize that progress isn’t linear. There may be days when you feel super confident in yourself and other days when you have to call it quits after only four runs because you’re exhausted. Although there are plenty of people out there who are way more skilled than me, I also have to remind myself that this is just the beginning.