My Realistic College Routine That Keeps Me Together

College life can be chaotic. Between balancing classes, homework, social life, and trying to keep up with sleep, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. That’s why I’ve built a routine that keeps me grounded and feeling like my best self, even on the busiest days.

My mornings start between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. I like giving myself a slow start instead of rushing out of bed. I’ll head to the bathroom to shower or wash my face, brush my teeth, and then come back to my room to get ready with music playing in my AirPods. There’s something about having a morning playlist that sets the tone for the day; it makes doing skincare, makeup, and hair feel like part of a self-care ritual rather than a chore.

Before diving into work, I like to eat something light but energizing, usually a rice cake with peanut butter and raspberries, and an energy drink. It’s simple, but it gets me through my morning study session. I usually spend the late morning catching up on homework or studying before heading to class around 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m..

Once I’m back from class, the first thing I do is shower; it helps me reset and feel refreshed after being out all day. If I need it, I’ll self-tan (a little confidence boost never hurts). I don’t always have a big lunch, but I’ll grab a snack to hold me over until dinner, which is usually something healthy that I make myself. I’ve learned that eating well makes a huge difference in how focused and energized I feel.

In the evenings, I like to wind down by doing my nighttime routine, then heading to the lounge for a few hours to study or work on assignments. It’s my favorite time to be productive without feeling pressured. I also make sure I’m staying hydrated, 120 ounces of water a day or more! I also like staying active through walks or my sports and games class a few times a week.

After I catch up on my homework in the lounge, I always make time to call my family and tell them goodnight. Staying connected with them helps me feel close to home, even when college life gets hectic. Every night before bed, I FaceTime my boyfriend, and we talk about our day. It’s one of the things I look forward to most. Once we hang up, I usually scroll through TikToks and Instagram Reels until I start to feel sleepy. It’s my little way of unwinding before falling asleep, usually somewhere between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Having this routine keeps me balanced. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about creating habits that make me feel good physically and mentally. College is unpredictable, but having structure helps me handle it all with a clear mind and calm energy.