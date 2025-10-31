The Transition From Teens to Adulthood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Next Monday will be my 20th birthday, and to be completely honest with you, I have very mixed emotions about it. I will no longer be a teen. I will be in my first year of, I guess you could say, “adulthood”. I will be leaving my teens and all the memories during those years.

There are so many things that have happened in the last almost 20 years, such as going from elementary school to middle school, high school, and now college. I went from playing tee ball to Cinderella softball, to travel softball, and then high school softball. I moved from one school to the school I graduated from, and I even lost a few friends but have gained some new incredible ones too.

Mistakes were made, lessons were learned, and yet I have so much life left to live.

There are a few things that I am really looking forward to while being in my twenties. These can include graduating with my bachelor’s at 20, turning 21, then getting my master’s at the age of 22, getting a job in my chosen career, moving and buying a house, getting married, and possibly having kids. There’s just so much that can happen in your 20s, which honestly sounds really stressful and confusing.

What I mean by stressful is that after I graduate, I’ll have loans to pay off, while also trying to save money for a house, paying bills, figuring out insurance, and, in the end, making time for my loved ones.

For 17 years of my life, I lived with my parents full-time. Then I moved into college at the age of 18 and started living with roommates. Growing up, I learned that I had it pretty easy.

Something that I have been told recently is that I need to take my life day by day. Everything happens for a reason. If I start to stress now about things that aren’t happening for months or even years, then I will cause myself to break down and feel helpless.

There are some things that have happened in my teen years that I will try to reflect on and change what happens in adulthood, such as not stressing about the little things, keeping my circle small, focusing on the present and worrying about the future later, and most importantly, to remember to LIVE. You only live once. Don’t let anything stop you from doing what you want (within reason) and make as many memories as you can.