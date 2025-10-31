Scrub & Scrunch: A Refreshing Shower Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love wrapping my night up with a nice, warm shower. The most calming shower is when it is quiet and dark. The sound of the water trickling down is enough for me (I save singing for the car), and I only need just enough light peeping through to see what product I am using.

Unfortunately, showering in the dorms skews the perfect routine a bit. Wearing shoes is not ideal, and the bright light in the stalls ruins the relaxing ambience.

But I will say, I still love my soaps. So here is a glimpse into my favorite body care products at the moment.

shampoo

Lately, I have been using Kenra Volume shampoo. I love it because it smells good and the scent stays in my hair even after the shower, which I have found uncommon with a lot of other hair products.

This is also the same for my purple shampoo, Not Your Mother’s brand, that I try to use two-three times a week. For those who are not familiar with purple shampoo, it is for bleached, balayaged, and highlighted hair, and as the brand says, “Brings you blonde back to life.”

Conditioner

I match the brands of my shampoo and conditioner; therefore, I am currently using the Kenra Volume conditioner. Another thing about this brand is that it is color safe, which is essential for my highlighted hair.

body wash

Currently, I am using Bath and Body Works Champagne Toast shower gel. The notes for this scent are champagne, berries, and tangerine. This is my ultimate favorite scent from the brand, up there with the Christmas scent, Vanilla Bean Noel.

I like to mix this step up when I finish a bottle. I love Tree Hut body gels and scrubs, too.

According to my friends, I am strange because I call it a body poof and not a loofah (I thought that was normal?)

face wash

I prefer Oxy Acne Care face wash, but it tends to bleach towels, and while I do not mind that at home, I stay away from that at school. Sometimes there are leaks from my bottles because of transferring them from the shower to my room, and I do not want to risk bleaching other things.

Thankfully, I still love what I use here even though it is newer for me. It is Neutrogena’s Deep Clean Cream Cleanser. When I use it, it cools my face, which is so refreshing.

shave

My favorite discovery was shaving oil instead of cream. It works so nicely, and I can avoid the mess the cream makes. I use the one by Tree Hut, and my current scent is Tangerine to match the notes of Champagne Toast.

After shower care

The lotion and spray I use match my shower gel. Just like I said before, I will change these around depending on when I change my body washes, so they can match. No matter what, though, I always go for fruity or vanilla scents. I am not big on florals in my body care.

I also like to steal my roommate’s face mist from Byoma; I honestly have no idea what it does for me, but thank you, Makayla!

When I want my hair to have my natural waves, I use the Deva Curl styling cream. I only need one product when it comes to making my hair wavy, which is nice and easy. I just put it in and start scrunching.