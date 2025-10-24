Hoops Lover

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Basketball season is coming up quickly, and it’s my favorite time of the year. I have grown up loving college basketball, specifically Syracuse University basketball. Anyone who really knows me certainly knows I will never stop talking about basketball.

Since I was four years old, my mom has bought Syracuse Men’s Basketball season tickets every year. She and I would go to nearly every home game. I had unforgettable memories in that dome. The best memories with my mom are definitely getting a giant slice of pizza from Varsity Pizza. There’s nothing better than celebrating a win with tons of orange fans. There are plenty of memories to celebrate, such as overtime wins, my contest win, and when I met my favorite basketball player.

My favorite player is Cole Swider; he has played for NBA teams including the Detroit Pistons, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Miami Heat. Surprisingly enough, he is currently playing in the Euroleague at the Anadolu Efes in Turkey!

I met Swider as well as Buddy Boeheim for an event at the Syracuse JMA Wireless dome! Both of them were so incredibly sweet. I always favored Cole Swider and could tell he would have a bright future playing ball. It has been rewarding to watch Swider’s success. His example has helped me to push through tough times. He was an incredible player at Syracuse. He had set his career up well based on his college games. Swider played for Villanova University for his first three years of college and graduated from Syracuse University.

However, the downside is that I can no longer go to games regularly. I’m in college now; I’m busy and far away, making it difficult to make it to games. It’s been difficult knowing I won’t be able to go and make new memories at the games.

Although here at St. Bonaventure University, basketball is a huge deal. I am so here for it.

I’ve always had a connection with basketball, most likely from being around it during my childhood. It’s a type of memory you cannot let go of. The same is with the music I love. My parents have influenced great things in my life, such as music, sports, and life lessons. I have adapted the same music taste as my parents, and I’ll never regret that.

I’m certain I will cherish the limited games I can go to. Syracuse is my team, and it always will be. I cannot wait to see what this year’s team will bring. It’s crazy that Kiyan Anthony will be playing for Syracuse University this year. Kiyan Anthony is the son of the legendary Carmelo Anthony. Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse University to their NCAA National Championship in 2003.

I’m looking forward to Bonaventure basketball, of course, the atmosphere is wonderful, and I can’t wait to make this my new team. Cheering on the Bonnies will be the highlight of my year. Go Bonas and go Orange!