When this article is published, it will be my twentieth birthday! This is such a weird birthday for me, as I feel the loss of my teen-hood but I’ve been independent for most of my life.

Nothing is changing this birthday. I’m not yet 21, and there is nothing really to celebrate for the big two-oh. But there are so many things in my life that make today worth celebrating.

So to keep me from succumbing to a serious case of the birthday blues, here are 20 small things that make my life so worth celebrating this March 21st.

The people I surround myself with

Shoutout to the homies!

Birds singing

Spring is on it’s way; sunny and 65-degree days coming soon.

Bad Rainstorms

I LOVE a rainy day. This past Saturday, St Bonaventure had a pretty bad rainstorm. I’m talking about tree branches coming down and lightning and thunder pounding through the sky. This was my favorite day this week. My windows were open. I smelled the hard earth turn into a muddy, soft mess. I had classical music playing in the background while I stared out into the gray, crying sky and thought about how lucky I was to be enjoying this view.

Tulips popping up

Tulips are my favorite flower. I love the fact they serve as a reminder to us all that warmer days are coming and the bright pop of color they add to the spring gloom is always welcome.

Sleeping in

Especially recently, I’ve felt this constant tugging at my eyelids begging me for a couple more minutes of sleep. So those lazy mornings when I don’t have class until 2:30 or Sundays when I don’t have plans, truly bring me so much joy.

Looking at someone in the eyes and smiling

I love making a small, meaningful connection with a person. This could be my best friend, a romantic interest, or even a stranger on the street. It’s creating an intimate moment in the passing glance that neither of you meant that makes a relationship stronger than it was a moment before.

A hug

I am not a touchy person. I don’t really hug my friends or anyone really. But that means the moment I get a good hug, it is a highlight of my day (or even my week).

A little bit of retail therapy

I love spending money!

Songs that hit just right

You know what I mean. For example, those songs for me right now are: So Real by Jeff Buckley, I Was Wrong by Chris Stapleton, Making Love by Sir Woman, luther (with sza) by Kendrick Lamar, and I Know You by Faye Webster.

Driving

I love driving. I love the fact that I am blessed enough to have a car, to have enough money to pay for gas, and the ability to drive to where I want/need to go. I have the ability to go anywhere I want at any time.

The surge of emotion you get when reading

This could be joy, sadness, nostalgia, or even frustration. I often experience this rush of emotion, and each time it escapes from me, I crave it. I love to be curled up, fully engrossed in a story in a way that leads me to feel these emotions so strongly.

Typing on a favorite keyboard

I love my MacBook keyboard and how my fingers just glide over the letters. But I also have a pink Bluetooth Logitech Pop keyboard that feels like heaven to use and sounds like music to my ears. It makes typing an assignment so much better when I like the process of sitting down and actually writing it.

Booking a flight

Being an independent adult with your own money is so much fun! I spontaneously booked a flight to Florida recently, and I am so beyond lucky that I get to experience this small joy.

Seeing a funny post and knowing someone will laugh with you

This is a special type of connection. I know that if I see a piece of F1 news or the plot of an awful romance book, I send it to Alex. If I see a relatable TikTok joking about what we get up to as single young ladies, I send it to Morgan. The joy of not only finding something entertaining but also then sharing that enjoyment is such an awesome experience.

Getting Strawberry Oolong tea with a friend

Strawberry Oolong tea, specifically at a coffee shop called Overwinter, has brought me some of the most interesting conversations I’ve had in the last couple of months. I have met multiple friends at this coffee shop and just chatted with them. I love getting to know people better, and something about having a warm cup of steaming tea in my hand seems to make the conversation flow better.

Buying yourself flowers

As mentioned above, I love tulips. So for the past couple of times I’ve spent time at my apartment back home, I have bought myself a bouquet of tulips to brighten up my room. Every time I glance at my dresser, I am struck by the reminder of how beautiful nature is and how I can brighten up my life so much. It is a small choice that brings me so much joy that I don’t mind spending a couple dollars.

The blessing of being educated

This is something I have been thinking about lately. I am so beyond blessed to be receiving such a good quality education and have the support of my professors and all those at St. Bonaventure. I am blessed to be able to sit in a class taught by someone who truly knows so much about their subject. I have access to some of the best academic resources and the privilege of studying something that I am truly interested in.

Morgan and our invisible string

I am so lucky to have proved the invisible string theory correct. The invisible string theory is the idea that two people are tied together by this “string” and are destined to have each other in their lives at one point. Morgan is this person for me, and I am so lucky to be able to have built a strong friendship with her recently. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for us!

Making money

Ok, maybe working sucks sometimes but that feeling when you look at your bank account and that number goes up? That is an amazing feeling. Plus my job is kinda fun, so not only do I get to spend time in a cool environment, but I also get a pretty good payout at the end of the week.

Nothing will stay the same

It’s sad sometimes that nothing will stay the same… but at the same time, nothing will stay the same! Make your life what you want it to be!