From Shakespeare To Supply and Demand: An English Major Taking Econ101

Not to brag, but I am a 4.0 student. That means that every semester, the pressure gets higher to make sure that I maintain this practically arbitrary number that somehow determines my worth while in school and then ceases to have any meaning the minute I cross the stage.

This semester, I have taken the leap of attempting to get an A in Microeconomics. This is my first economics class, and honestly, probably my last.

I hate the class. As an English major, my brain just doesn’t work in terms of supply and demand and graphs and market principles.

ECO-101 is a class that I am required to take for one of my majors, and I have put it off for as long as I can.

I work hard every week to make sure that I am keeping up and retaining what I am learning in class, but it’s hard. I can’t seem to keep up with the business, economics, or finance majors in the 101 class.

The thing is: I was really good at Accounting. It fooled me into a false sense of ability when it comes to finance/economics classes. I got an easy 100 and even won the “Accounting Championship” that my professor established. I thought that maybe this class would be the same.

Oh boy, was I wrong…

Each class, it seems like we race through topics that I can’t grasp and move on without a glance back. It doesn’t help that my professor has a thick accent, and it can be difficult at times to understand what he is saying. Especially at the pace at which we go through material.

I feel like a black sheep in the Special Instruction (SI) sessions. I know it’s irrational, but I can sense they know I’m not meant to be sitting in a classroom with finance bros talking about price elasticity. My place is in a poetry class, reading aloud words that I think cause friction in my reading, not sitting among business majors talking about cross-price elasticity.

My discomfort is all in my head. I know no one in my SI notices that I am a junior in a 101 class. No one notices that this is my only class in the business building.

Instead, I am working through my discomfort and putting in the extra effort it takes to get a grade that I am proud of in this new field of study. That may not be an A (though I am really hoping for one).

I know myself; I know that I am putting in effort to get this degree and get everything I can out of my time here at St. Bonaventure. If that means taking a class with some finance bros and stepping into a new building occasionally, I am taking that opportunity.