I have to be in a very specific mood and atmosphere in order to do any kind of schoolwork, writing, or cleaning. Unfortunately, that mood is very uncommon for me to feel, so it does make it very difficult to get things done when they need to be.

For example, I need a very specific amount of sound in the room. It can’t be dead silent; otherwise, I hear every other thought that pops into my brain. I can’t be in a room that is too loud or work with headphones on because then I can’t hear anything.

I can’t be alone in the room while I work. I need someone to bounce ideas off of, get opinions on certain aspects of a project, or even just relieve some mental strain for a moment. There can’t be more than three other people, though, because for me, three is a party, and four is a crowd.

The weather has to be particularly nice but not too nice. Rain and thunderstorms are reading weather for me, while having too nice of weather makes me focus on the fact that my body craves vitamin D, and I would then much rather be outdoors.

Music is a big part of the atmosphere I have to create for myself. As I said, working with headphones on is a big no. However, when the room is otherwise too quiet, I need to add some noise. Fast-paced music keeps me off task, and slow, somber music makes me tired. But that’s only when the music has a vocal track.

The moment I turn on the instrumental version of a song, or I listen to classical or even medieval tavern music, the tone of the song does not matter at all in terms of how productive I feel. Even sitting here typing this article, I’m listening to Clair de Lune, and it’s going by in a breeze.

I don’t get why I feel so productive when I listen to these types of music. I don’t understand why it has the power to completely empty the information of non-importance out of my head for the duration that it’s on.

I’m fully aware of the effects music can have on the brain, and how the types of music we listen to can shape the way we act toward others or the way we feel on a day to day. I know that for a lot of people, classical music is a good root in feelings of calm and focus. My real question is how the tavern music comes into play though.

I don’t remember who I heard it from, but the best advice I’ve ever got was to listen to medieval tavern music when I was sad because it’s impossible to cry to. And it is. Did I then associate the sounds with the state above sadness but just below being too happy to focus? Perhaps.

No matter the case though, this is the most productive I’ve been in weeks, and I owe it to Black Wolfs Inn by Derek Fletcher.