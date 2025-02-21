The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This weekend, I was pretty much alone. The word alone sounds a bit depressing. You probably think this is about to be a gloomy read. We associate loneliness with a bad feeling. So, let me change the wording…

This weekend, I was pretty much in a state of solitude.

Most of my friend group went home for the weekend, and of course, Friday was Valentine’s Day, and I am single. I knew this weekend would be spent mostly alone. By the end of the weekend, I learned I was okay with this.

One of the nights, I sat in my bed alone and started writing in my notes app. Two different notes were created.

The first one read,

“I have just been alone, like actually alone for a few hours. Nobody is here. No friends. No roommate. But I feel refreshed. I feel like I just reset myself. I have not been truly alone unless I’m totally asleep. Someone is always here or near. And I was scared because they were all leaving this weekend. I love my friends, and I am extremely grateful for all of them. I just realized that I do need that time to myself to thrive. I feel so inspired and motivated right now, and all I did was watch a movie and eat some popcorn alone.”

The second one was a list. It was all the things I loved and was grateful for in the moment. Each started with the phrase “I love.”

I love tulips

I love listening to music

I love doing little crafts

I love deep conversations

I love quality time

I love it when people listen

I love to talk

I love the color pink

I love game evenings with family or game nights with friends

I love hearing laughter

I love getting into my warm bed after a hot shower

I love home-cooked meals (especially by my mom)

I love peach boba tea with the black tapioca pearls that no one else likes

I love spontaneous trips

I love feeling appreciated

I love taking random photos of anything I find aesthetic

I love scrolling through Pinterest

I love new movies or tv shows I can get addicted to

I love it when I make people smile

I love a nice, juicy steak

I love random bursts of energy where I start dancing

I love exploring new places and cities

I love taking funny pictures with my tongue out or kissy lips

I love jewelry

I love good food

I love coloring

I love getting ready in a fun outfit and curling my hair

I love life

The thing is, I can be alone because I know how to appreciate the time spent by myself. It allows me to reflect on all the things I love and, therefore, be more loving. It is all about balance. I love being in the presence of others, but I also love doing things for myself.

In that time spent alone, I was able to take a step back and truly appreciate the small things in life.