This weekend, I was pretty much alone. The word alone sounds a bit depressing. You probably think this is about to be a gloomy read. We associate loneliness with a bad feeling. So, let me change the wording…

This weekend, I was pretty much in a state of solitude.

Most of my friend group went home for the weekend, and of course, Friday was Valentine’s Day, and I am single. I knew this weekend would be spent mostly alone. By the end of the weekend, I learned I was okay with this.

One of the nights, I sat in my bed alone and started writing in my notes app. Two different notes were created.

The first one read,

“I have just been alone, like actually alone for a few hours. Nobody is here. No friends. No roommate. But I feel refreshed. I feel like I just reset myself. I have not been truly alone unless I’m totally asleep. Someone is always here or near. And I was scared because they were all leaving this weekend. I love my friends, and I am extremely grateful for all of them. I just realized that I do need that time to myself to thrive. I feel so inspired and motivated right now, and all I did was watch a movie and eat some popcorn alone.”

The second one was a list. It was all the things I loved and was grateful for in the moment. Each started with the phrase “I love.”

  • I love tulips
  • I love listening to music
  • I love doing little crafts
  • I love deep conversations
  • I love quality time
  • I love it when people listen
  • I love to talk
  • I love the color pink
  • I love game evenings with family or game nights with friends
  • I love hearing laughter
  • I love getting into my warm bed after a hot shower
  • I love home-cooked meals (especially by my mom)
  • I love peach boba tea with the black tapioca pearls that no one else likes
  • I love spontaneous trips
  • I love feeling appreciated
  • I love taking random photos of anything I find aesthetic
  • I love scrolling through Pinterest
  • I love new movies or tv shows I can get addicted to
  • I love it when I make people smile
  • I love a nice, juicy steak
  • I love random bursts of energy where I start dancing
  • I love exploring new places and cities
  • I love taking funny pictures with my tongue out or kissy lips
  • I love jewelry
  • I love good food
  • I love coloring
  • I love getting ready in a fun outfit and curling my hair
  • I love life

The thing is, I can be alone because I know how to appreciate the time spent by myself. It allows me to reflect on all the things I love and, therefore, be more loving. It is all about balance. I love being in the presence of others, but I also love doing things for myself.

In that time spent alone, I was able to take a step back and truly appreciate the small things in life.

