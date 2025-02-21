The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music is an essential part of my life. Growing up my mom always had music playing in our house. This shaped both my love of music and my taste in music. I am constantly listening to music, and I constantly have over well over 50,000 minutes of music listened to on Apple Music every single year. So, I am going to list my current top five songs I am listening to.

My first song is “Taken” by One Direction. “Taken” is a song that I never skip. No one loves this song like I do. I listened to it 508 times in 2023 and 262 times in 2024 and have already listened to it 145 times this year. This song has a hold on me that I cannot properly explain, but I truly love it like no other song. If you have never listened to it, stop what you are doing and listen to it. I promise you will not regret it.

My second song is “labour” by Paris Paloma. I am on angry democrat Tik Tok, and this song is used to show that women are still not treated equally but that they should be and that women are not going to stop fighting for our rights or anyone else’s rights that republicans might try to take away. I love the message this song has, and I listen to it every time I am disillusioned with the state of politics as a reminder of why I am going into politics in the first place. This is such a female empowerment song, and I encourage everyone to listen to it at least once to get the message.

My third song is “loml” by Taylor Swift. I am a huge Swiftie, so it would not be a true list if I did not include at least one of her songs. “loml” is a heart-wrenching song that never fails to make me sad. The lyrics are amazing, the way Taylor makes you think the title stands for love of my life until the end when she says loss of my life. I never fail to cry when listening to this, and it is my go-to song when I need to listen to sad Taylor (this is quite frequently).

My fourth song is “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield. This was always playing in my house as a kid. Even now there is a 75% chance that this song plays when I am in the car with mom. Part of why I am always playing this song is because it reminds me of my mom. However, I also just truly love this song even without the connection to my mom. This song never fails to cheer up on a bad day and I will always sing along when it comes on.

Honorable mentions are “tv off” by Kendrick Lamar, “Tears for Fun” by Griff, “Heartbreak Weather” by Niall Horan, and “Jenny from the Block” by J-Lo.

The fifth song is “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. I will not lie; I was not always a Fleetwood Mac fan. Why? My uncle calls me Stevie after Stevie Nicks and for some reason younger me did not like that, so it translated into me not liking Fleetwood Mac. As I got older, I finally came to my senses and now I love Fleetwood Mac. I love the beat, and it is one of my favorite Fleetwood Mac songs for sure.