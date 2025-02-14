Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This past year has been full of love and so much joy! I cannot begin to explain how much gratitude I have for every person who has been a part of my life in the last year.

2025 is decidedly my year of gratitude. I have so much to be thankful for and so much to appreciate.

I’ve found a group of friends who enrich me as a person.

I mean this in the most genuine way possible, but I have never had friends who make me feel so loved as the people I have in my life now do. I feel a true connection with the people I surround myself with, and I honestly learn something new every time I spend time with them.

Sophomore year marked the beginning of living in the same building as some of my closest friends. My roommate Gwen and I have bonded so much over the last semester, and I have grown to love coming back to the room.

Nearly every night, I share the company of my friends as I complete assignments and watch silly shows or clips on YouTube. This dedicated time to work with the comfort of those I love makes the time I have free even more special.

I am endlessly in awe of how unique each one of my friends is!

I cannot forget to mention the beautiful friendships I have created with upperclassmen. I always wanted siblings, and knowing that I have a support system of older girls makes me feel so special. I have found people who mentor me and care about my wellbeing, and for that, I say thank you, endlessly!

I have the privilege of working two jobs for University Ministries.

I began working for the FCSC in the fall of my freshman year, and now I hold both that job and a job as a communications intern for Mt. Irenaeus.

I get to spend time with some of my favorite people when I’m in the office, and I’ve grown to cherish every person who visits the building. I have the opportunity to welcome people into the office and be a friendly smile when someone is lost.

I have so much gratitude for the family I have chosen and for the ways I have found love in every interaction I have.

The community of Her Campus is continuing to grow!

As a freshman, I was nervous to be a writer for Her Campus. What if I wrote about something I didn’t actually feel passionate about? What if no one ended up liking my articles?

I got over that pretty quickly when I realized the joy and community of the group. There’s very little pressure when it comes to writing because we’re all doing it for our own enjoyment.

I have met so many new people through Her Campus and I feel so grateful to see the club grow sizably!

