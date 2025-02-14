The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past year has been full of love and so much joy! I cannot begin to explain how much gratitude I have for every person who has been a part of my life in the last year.

2025 is decidedly my year of gratitude. I have so much to be thankful for and so much to appreciate.

I’ve found a group of friends who enrich me as a person.

I mean this in the most genuine way possible, but I have never had friends who make me feel so loved as the people I have in my life now do. I feel a true connection with the people I surround myself with, and I honestly learn something new every time I spend time with them.

Sophomore year marked the beginning of living in the same building as some of my closest friends. My roommate Gwen and I have bonded so much over the last semester, and I have grown to love coming back to the room.

Nearly every night, I share the company of my friends as I complete assignments and watch silly shows or clips on YouTube. This dedicated time to work with the comfort of those I love makes the time I have free even more special.

I am endlessly in awe of how unique each one of my friends is!

I cannot forget to mention the beautiful friendships I have created with upperclassmen. I always wanted siblings, and knowing that I have a support system of older girls makes me feel so special. I have found people who mentor me and care about my wellbeing, and for that, I say thank you, endlessly!

I have the privilege of working two jobs for University Ministries.

I began working for the FCSC in the fall of my freshman year, and now I hold both that job and a job as a communications intern for Mt. Irenaeus.

I get to spend time with some of my favorite people when I’m in the office, and I’ve grown to cherish every person who visits the building. I have the opportunity to welcome people into the office and be a friendly smile when someone is lost.

I have so much gratitude for the family I have chosen and for the ways I have found love in every interaction I have.

The community of Her Campus is continuing to grow!

As a freshman, I was nervous to be a writer for Her Campus. What if I wrote about something I didn’t actually feel passionate about? What if no one ended up liking my articles?

I got over that pretty quickly when I realized the joy and community of the group. There’s very little pressure when it comes to writing because we’re all doing it for our own enjoyment.

I have met so many new people through Her Campus and I feel so grateful to see the club grow sizably!