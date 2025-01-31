The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Last week was my last “sylly” week as an undergrad. I spent the week going to classes like everyone else, but I also spent the week hanging out with my roommates every night. Now I know what some people are thinking: I hang out with my roommates all the time. While I am close with my roommates, we all have very busy schedules during the semester, so we end up really only seeing each other on the weekends or in passing.

But last week since most of our activities had yet to start up, we found that we were all home at the same time with nothing to do so we hung out every night after class. I really enjoyed the time we spent together. Already this week we have all gotten significantly busier so the time we have spent together during the week has decreased.

I have been feeling very sad about the idea that it is my last semester at Bona’s and the fact that I will not be living with my roommates again next year has officially hit. I spent last Friday filling out grad school applications hours away from where my roommates expect to be next year, so I will not be living with any of them next year.

Recently, I have been looking at apartments in the city I hope to be in next year, and I cry while looking at these one-bedroom apartments, knowing that I will most likely not just be losing my roommates but also living truly alone for the first time in my life. I have gotten used to the fact that when I come home from class, one of my roommates will probably still be in their car, one will probably be doing work, and the other will be probably waiting to say “oh hey” when I walk through the back door. This is our second year living together and I do not want it to end yet.

So, the time we spent talking, laughing, and the hour we spent chaotically shopping through Walmart last week meant a lot to me even if it seemed like just another night to them. I am looking forward to these last few months with them, and we already have fun plans to keep us going when classes get rough like birthdays, fun weekends, and senior things. I would not want to spend my last semester with anyone else.

So, Keke, Quinn, and Thomas (T-swizz) I love you all so much and I am incredibly grateful for all of you. Thanks for being my roommates.