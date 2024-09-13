The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hi, Maddy,

I am currently lying in bed in my freshman dorm, Rob 235. I’m nervous but beyond excited to see what happens to me in the years I am here at Bonas. I have joined a writing club called Her Campus, which is out of my comfort zone, but I’m having so much fun and there have only been two meetings so far! I have decided to take a year off softball to have some time to adjust but figure out a life away from it. I have lots of friends, but my best friends are Mishy and Court. I spend almost all my time with them, but it is always a blast and I’m constantly laughing and smiling. While I have friends from home that make me feel this way, I finally felt like I met people who will truly matter and stay throughout this whole crazy ride.

Currently, I’m single and it’s probably the best thing that has happened. Since I was 14, I have wished to be in a relationship, but that ended about four months ago. Let’s just say he wasn’t doing things that our future husband would do!! I’m having the best time being single. I like not worrying about others. I hope when you come to read this, you’re either in a healthy and happy relationship or simply having fun trying to find one. Hopefully it’s fun, because I don’t want to be super boring.

I am currently a Psychology major, and I am somewhat enjoying it. I love helping my friends and family through their problems and I do believe that I was put here to help people and be a shining light in their lives. But I’m also thinking about double majoring in Criminology and Psychology. I know that whatever you choose to do, you will succeed, if you start doing my homework on time, SO LOCK IN and become the academic warrior I know you to be. You might not remember this in four years, but today, September 9, 2024, I got a 97 on my first ever French exam!! Isn’t that just INSANE!!! I’m beyond proud of myself, and you better keep up the work.

I don’t know what you will do, but I hope you have scheduled for us to go travel the world. I request Italy, France and England. I would love to travel with you wherever, because traveling through life with you has been great! Rome would be fun too! I know that I want to get married in France and honeymoon all around, but if it doesn’t happen, promise to me that you will take us and go do what you want to do because I want to have a fun life. I will try and make it that way too, I promise!!

Lastly, I want you to know that you are loved, you are wanted and you are seen! At times you might not feel that way and looking back at our past, we certainly have felt that way a lot. Just know, you need to stay and keep on living, because life can only ever get better from here.

Love, Maddy