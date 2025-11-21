10 Thanksgiving Traditions That Make My Home Feel Like Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s already close to the end of November, and if you are like me, you are wondering how that is possible. It feels like it was May a few days ago, and I was walking across the stage getting my high school diploma. Now it’s closer to the end of my first semester of college, and it’s also almost Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is about being around family and friends while you try to take in every moment that you can. Thanksgiving is about being thankful for what you have, and the biggest thing that I am thankful for is all of my family traditions. However, I can never choose my favorite, so here is a list of ten traditions in no particular order.

1. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

I think the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a staple in most homes in the United States, and it is no different in my house. My mom, my dad, my brother, and I always get up early enough to sit in the living room. We sit in front of the TV in our pajamas, watch the parade, and have snacks while we sing along to all of the songs we know.

2. Cooking With Family

Cooking is one of my favorite things to do, and it is no exception during Thanksgiving. I love cooking even more during Thanksgiving because I get to do it with my family while we listen to our favorite music. My favorite things to make are mashed potatoes and green bean casserole.

3. Baking Dessert

I love baking desserts almost more than I do cooking for the day. I love making pies, buckeyes, pumpkin rolls, and potato candy. My favorite to make is probably buckeyes, which are peanut butter balls with confectioners’ sugar, butter, and vanilla that are then dipped in chocolate. Then they are put in the freezer until the chocolate is frozen, and they are delicious as a little treat when you want something sweet.

4. Uno

Playing Uno is the most important and sentimental tradition that we have during the holidays. This tradition started when we used to go to my Great Grandma’s house for Thanksgiving and Christmas. We used to sit around her big table and play Uno with each other. Since she passed away about two years ago, we still play every holiday like we would with her because it reminds us of her, and we all still miss her.

5. Conversations

This one isn’t really a tradition or one that most people would feel is a tradition, but I do because it is one of my favorite parts of coming together on holidays. I love talking about how everyone is doing and what has been happening lately. It makes me feel better to know that everyone I love and care about is doing good in life.

6. Putting up the Christmas Tree

The weekend after Thanksgiving is when we put up the Christmas tree in my house. I love doing this because we have a fake tree that my mom has had since she was younger. My brother, my dad, and I also put the lights on the tree together while my mom sorts the ornaments. After we put the ornaments and candy canes on the tree, we put the star on the tree, which is one that my grandma had when we were younger.

7. Movie Night

Thanksgiving night, we always have a movie night while we eat snacks from that day. We always find movies that we haven’t seen yet, and we sit in our pajamas with our favorite blankets. Normally we watch a new Christmas movie, and I love our movie nights because it’s more time that I get with my family.

8. Making Holiday Cookies with Grandma

This one is so much fun because I love baking, and doing it with my grandma makes it so much better. I love learning how she bakes and making memories with her. I also love eating cookies at the end because I truly believe that there are no cookies that are better than my grandma’s homemade ones.

9. Football

This is one of the traditions that is less prominent in my house, but is still there. My dad and I watch part of the game normally until we get bored because we can’t watch our favorite team play. I love spending time with my dad, and watching football with him is fun because we always have the same opinions.

10. Gingerbread houses

Even though gingerbread houses are normally made closer to Christmas time, my family normally makes them closer to Thanksgiving. My mom and I do one together while my brother and dad do their own. Then we like to compare them and have a little fun judging each other’s houses, but it’s all in good spirits.

Those are 10 of my family’s traditions and are some of my personal favorites. Even though we have the traditions, my favorite part is just being able to be around my family and get to make the most memories with them that I can.