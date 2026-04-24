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SBU | Culture > Entertainment

10 Songs To Live By This Summer

Alexandra Iannarelli Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

These aren’t your average summer playlist songs; in my opinion, these are absolute must-haves on your next trip to the beach with your friends. 

1. “Budapest” – George Ezra

This is such a cute and fun little love song. It immediately brings me back to elementary school, playing on the playground with my friends during recess. This song was used in our fifth-grade class video and fills me with so much nostalgia every time I hear it. 

2. “Life Will Be” – Cleo Sol

One of the newer songs included on this list, and it has to be one of my favorites. Cleo Sol’s voice is so beautiful, and her words of affirmation transport me straight into the summertime. 

3. “Amber” – 311

“Amber is the color of your energy” has to be one of the most beautiful compliments an artist could have come up with. The color amber has the absolute vibe of summer and is so stunning, as is this song. 

4. “Come and Get Your Love” – Redbone

This song just gives the vibe of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies in the absolute best way possible. Older, classic types of love songs are perfect for summer, and this is exactly that. 

5. “Angel” – Shaggy, Rayvon

Another love song, singing about how perfect and amazing the artist’s loved one is. The combination of drums and soft guitars fills you with the feeling of warmth and love. 

6. “Glitter” – BENEE

The vibe of this song is so fun and adorable. It is about two people being “stuck together like glitter,” the relationship sung about in this song is so precious. Relaxing on the beach with my friends, blasting this song is my ideal summer. 

7. “Red Red Wine” – UB40

I have the most nostalgia with this song out of any on this list. When I was younger, my mom and her best friend would take her best friend’s daughter and me to the beach, and we would sing every word. Sitting in the backseat watching them sing terribly was the highlight of my summer.

8. “Baby, I Love Your Way” – Big Mountain

The slow, reggae-style music behind the lyrics is the epitome of summer. I feel as if this style of song is just the embodiment of summer. 

9. “Could You Be Loved” – Bob Marley & The Wailers

I mean, let’s be honest, Bob Marley is a staple in any summer playlist. If he’s not on your current playlist, what are you doing? That’s just silly!

10. “Kokomo” – The Beach Boys

This has to be self-explanatory; the word beach is even in the band’s name! Kokomo is about the many different island vacation spots one could go to, and the hundreds of things one could do while there. 

Although this list includes new and old tunes which may be a little different from others’ playlists, they’re all vital to make this upcoming summer an absolute blast.

Alexandra Iannarelli

SBU '29

Alexandra Iannarelli is in her first year in Her Campus! She is a freshman at St. Bonaventure and is majoring in public health and is in the occupational therapy masters program! Alex will be writing weekly articles about anything in her life or even silly things happening around campus.
So far she has joined Her Campus, of course, SBU Power Yoga, and will possibly be trying out for a couple of the club teams within the future. In high school, Alex played volleyball, ran and did hurdles for the track team, and for the past 9 years has been a competitive cheerleader! She hopes to become involved all over campus within the next 4 years here!
Although quiet at times she is pretty outgoing and loves trying new things when the opportunity arises. Traveling is her favorite and she hopes to travel the world one day! Little things about Alex includes her love for collecting records! She has multiple genres of music in her collection and she hopes to continue to expand said collection. It may be niche but it truly is her favorite. Another little hobby of hers is going to the gym and doing yoga. Just recently Alex has been getting into yoga and pilates but she has been going to the gym for a little over a year now. If you're ever thinking of trying it out and going she definitely recommends it, the gym community is very welcoming and caring. Alex has many more hobbies but those couple are her favorites!
Thank you for reading about Alexandra!!!