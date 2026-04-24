10 Songs To Live By This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

These aren’t your average summer playlist songs; in my opinion, these are absolute must-haves on your next trip to the beach with your friends.

1. “Budapest” – George Ezra

This is such a cute and fun little love song. It immediately brings me back to elementary school, playing on the playground with my friends during recess. This song was used in our fifth-grade class video and fills me with so much nostalgia every time I hear it.

2. “Life Will Be” – Cleo Sol

One of the newer songs included on this list, and it has to be one of my favorites. Cleo Sol’s voice is so beautiful, and her words of affirmation transport me straight into the summertime.

3. “Amber” – 311

“Amber is the color of your energy” has to be one of the most beautiful compliments an artist could have come up with. The color amber has the absolute vibe of summer and is so stunning, as is this song.

4. “Come and Get Your Love” – Redbone

This song just gives the vibe of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies in the absolute best way possible. Older, classic types of love songs are perfect for summer, and this is exactly that.

5. “Angel” – Shaggy, Rayvon

Another love song, singing about how perfect and amazing the artist’s loved one is. The combination of drums and soft guitars fills you with the feeling of warmth and love.

6. “Glitter” – BENEE

The vibe of this song is so fun and adorable. It is about two people being “stuck together like glitter,” the relationship sung about in this song is so precious. Relaxing on the beach with my friends, blasting this song is my ideal summer.

7. “Red Red Wine” – UB40

I have the most nostalgia with this song out of any on this list. When I was younger, my mom and her best friend would take her best friend’s daughter and me to the beach, and we would sing every word. Sitting in the backseat watching them sing terribly was the highlight of my summer.

8. “Baby, I Love Your Way” – Big Mountain

The slow, reggae-style music behind the lyrics is the epitome of summer. I feel as if this style of song is just the embodiment of summer.

9. “Could You Be Loved” – Bob Marley & The Wailers

I mean, let’s be honest, Bob Marley is a staple in any summer playlist. If he’s not on your current playlist, what are you doing? That’s just silly!

10. “Kokomo” – The Beach Boys

This has to be self-explanatory; the word beach is even in the band’s name! Kokomo is about the many different island vacation spots one could go to, and the hundreds of things one could do while there.

Although this list includes new and old tunes which may be a little different from others’ playlists, they’re all vital to make this upcoming summer an absolute blast.