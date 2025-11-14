10 Money-Saving Tips I Wish I Knew Sooner

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

These practices are all things that help me save money when shopping. If you can’t see yourself doing these, that’s okay! My choices aren’t for everyone, but I know my bank account likes them!

First up: home and grocery

1. Have a goal. Know what you’re there to buy, how much you’re planning to spend, or how much time you want to be in the store.

2. Shop around. Be willing to go to different stores to get different things, and don’t ignore the discount places! I love Ollie’s and dollar stores—they often have the name-brand products I love at a fraction of the price!

3. Buy in bulk. If you know the product you’re purchasing doesn’t go bad or will get used up quickly, get the bulky option. Prices are often reduced to incentivize customers to purchase more—be careful to only use this on goods that will be used!

4. Enroll in membership/rewards programs (if they’re free). Rewards programs can give you promotions on items you would have purchased anyway. Some may argue that these programs extract even more data from us. However, in today’s environment, privacy is a rare commodity. There’s no use fighting it!

Next: clothes/accessories/makeup

5. Start in the clearance section. Every store you can think of has one—look there before browsing anywhere else. You might not find what you’re looking for, but a product you’ll use at a price too good to ignore is an easy purchase. Bonus: Use this clearance section to compile things for gift baskets.

6. Shop by yourself (especially for clothes and makeup). I love my friends and treasure any time spent with them, but shopping with a buddy leads to purchasing things you otherwise wouldn’t. If I try something on and I’m not sure about how it fits, but my friends say I look good, I’ll probably buy it, even though I might never wear it.

7. Determine what you’re willing to pay for something before knowing the price. This helps me with impulse purchases A TON. For example, if I see a hoodie I like, I’ll say (out loud – this holds me even more accountable!), “I am willing to pay $32 for this hoodie.” Then, I’ll check the price tag. If the price is over $32, I’ll walk away.

8. Don’t buy anything you can’t style with what you already own. Everything you purchase should be bought with intention. If you want something, consider what you already have that can be worn with it. If you need an entirely new outfit, that product is not the one for you (with a few exceptions, like preparing to enter the workforce or dressing for a formal event).

9. Be prepared to give a haul to the most judgmental person you know (I think of my dad). Before purchasing something, consider what they might say about the item itself and what you paid for it. This may be slightly problematic, but I find being forced to justify my purchases holds me to a high standard!

10. Treat yourself in moderation. Being constantly frugal can be exhausting and saddening. Products run out, clothes stretch out, and shoes get worn. If you need something new, buy it! Obviously, don’t blow your money, but do what you need to make yourself happy (sometimes).

Some of these tips may seem obvious, and some might be a bit harsh, but these are all things I use to save myself money. Keep shopping, but shop responsibly.