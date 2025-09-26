10 Easy to Remember Poses That Anyone Can Do

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine this… you’re all dressed up, with your girls, full bake, hair done, READY to take these Instagram pictures. The golden hour sunset looks perfect, and your best friend pulls out her phone and points it at you.

“You look so good right now, pose!” She exclaims.

Suddenly, you’ve forgotten how a human is supposed to stand. You don’t know how to smile. Your hands are straight by your sides, straight as a board, and you have a half smirk on your face… OMG, how can I never remember how to pose when it’s most important!

If anything like this has ever happened to you, you’re in luck, because in this article, I will be going over ten easy-to-remember poses that anyone can do. Don’t worry, I’ll include pose names, clear examples, and simple steps to help you remember each one.

1. Over-the-Shoulder Flirt

(Pinterest: ellianac017)

Turn your back to the camera and glance over your shoulder like you just heard someone say your name. It’s subtle but flirty and works great if you include a hair flip. You can even slightly swing your arms out as you turn to make it look less awkward and tense. You’re not trying too hard—you’re just casually stealing the spotlight.

2. Candid Laugh that slays

(Pinterest: emmak118)

Laugh like your friend just said something so ridiculous, and you can’t help it. Tilt your head back just a little, let your hands go wherever they go naturally, and don’t worry if it’s a little blurry (I think it looks better that way). It’s giving “I’m fun and chill” even if you practiced it like five times.

3. Mirror Fit Check

(Pinterest: llisetteeeee)

Clean your mirror (seriously), then angle your phone and show off your outfit. Whether it’s a cozy class-day look, or a post-Starbucks slay, this pose is all about looking cute and confident. Add a peace sign or pout if you’re feeling it or cover your face with your phone to draw more attention to the outfit.

4. Crossed Legs, Chill Vibes

(Pinterest: reeganwelch)

Stand with your legs crossed at the ankles like you’re waiting for someone to compliment your outfit. It softens your stance and gives off that relaxed, approachable vibe. If you feel like you need something to do with your hands, you can always play with your hair, or you can even put them in your front pockets. This pose works best with a slight head tilt or soft smile.

5. Lean Like You Mean It

(Pinterest:aliasofiaadra)

Find the corner of a railing or gate and lean back with your hands on either side of you. Cross your feet, tilt your head, or look off to the side like you’re pondering your next iced coffee order. It’s simple but gives such cute vibes.

6. Walk Away Dramatically

(Pinterest: carlbrinaaa)

Walk away from the camera slowly and let your outfit do the talking. Glance back if you want to add a little drama. This one’s perfect for showing off a good hair day.

7. Coffee Cup Prop

(Pinterest: mckennawaggonerr)

Hold your drink like it’s the main character. Sip it, tilt it, or just casually let it sit in your hand while you pose. Put your other hand in your hair or on your hip. It’s not just coffee—it makes the pose what it is.

8. Sitting on steps

(Pinterest: ryleighcastello)

Find a staircase in a cute, scenic location and sit with both legs on the step in front of you, feet together. Rest your elbows on your knees and look relaxed. It’s giving cozy, chill, and effortlessly aesthetic.

9. Hands in hair

(Pinterest: theskyismyfavorite)

Put both hands on either side of your head, playing with your hair or scrunching it up while making a cute, funny face. It adds movement to the photo while making it feel less stiff.

10. “I just got ready”

Stand in front of your closet or bathroom mirror like you’re about to head out. One hand on your head or hip, the other holding your phone. It’s casual, cute, and gives “I didn’t try too hard, but I still look good.”

(Pinterest: anaiapapaya)