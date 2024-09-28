Words of Encouragement from An Almost College Graduate

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“You have one year left.” Many will say. “You are so close.” That is roughly about ten months, thirty-six weeks, and one hundred eighty days. One hundred eighty days to make senior year the best that it can be. No pressure!

Well, it is week three, and I already want to cry. Okay, maybe I am overreacting. Maybe I summered too hard but forgot syllabus week. It was more like a syllabus day and off to the races. Now, again there could be an added layer of stress due to this being my last year on campus. Nevertheless, I find myself feeling overwhelmed and unmotivated. SENIORITIS! Something I never thought I would get. Let me tell you though, it is REAL!

You are pulled in so many directions–trying to make the most of your last year. You are encouraged to say “yes” to everything, which I am a firm believer in. At least I was until now. I am attempting to establish somewhat of a routine and to have no mental breakdowns. But, how does one do this as a very social person who struggles to say “no?”

You are probably reading this and thinking “Boundaries, duh.” Easier said than done. Establishing boundaries is something I have always struggled with. Something that I think a lot of others struggle with too. Does it have anything to do with the fact that I am the eldest? Possibly. However, FOMO is also a really big thing, which just adds to my dilemma. I want to do so much but to what extent? I do not want to spread myself too thin but do not want to regret anything post-graduation.

So, where does this bring us? What is the point of all this venting? Well, for starters it is relieving just writing everything down and reflecting on the inner workings of my brain. Nonetheless, I also want to remind others how important it is to put yourself first. We must not forget to prioritize our mental and physical health. Moreover, I want to remind others to have grace with themselves. Additionally, to remember why you started, why you are finishing, and to never forget how far you have come.