Trick ‘r Treat (2009)

This movie is about different events happening on the same night, Halloween. Instead of going in order of when the events happen, it goes from earlier to later back to earlier. This movie is very underrated as most people have not heard of it.

Haunt (2019)

This is about a group of college kids on Halloween night who went to a Halloween party, but once they left they weren’t sure what to do. They find a flyer for a haunted house, so they decide to go. What they don’t know is that they will be getting killed off one by one, and this haunted house also incorporates their personal fears.

Wrong Turn (2021)

A group of college students go to the Appalachian mountains. Despite being told to stay on the trail, they go off to look at different areas of the mountain. What they don’t know is that there are people that live in the mountains that are trying to get them off of their land.

Happy Death Day (2017)

A college girl celebrates her birthday but gets attacked at the end of the night and does not survive. The next day she is surprised when she finds herself waking up, to relive the same exact day again. Trying to figure out what is happening, she tries to not get murdered as she keeps reliving the same day over and over again.

Truth or Dare (2017)

With the same premise as the more popular 2018 version, a group of college friends go to a house to spend the night. Deciding to drink and play truth or dare, they awaken a spirit that had killed people in the 80s with the same game. trying to escape, they fail as they get killed off one by one.

The Black Phone (2022)

A young middle school boy gets kidnapped by “The Grabber” and is taken into a soundproof basement where he can’t escape. A disconnected phone on the wall starts ringing. Picking it up, he learns about the other victims, including one of his friends, and learns how to escape from abuse and violence.

Orphan (2009)

A mother tries for a third baby but loses it closer to when she is going to give birth. To make up for the void, she and her husband adopt a nine-year-old girl named Esther. As the movie goes on, the siblings Daniel and Max witness what Esther is willing to do, as well as the mother. Will the father be able to sense what’s wrong before it is too late?

Jeepers Creepers (2001)