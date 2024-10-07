The Recommended Items for a Successful Trip to a Coffee Shop

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know a lot of you love some coffee, especially indoor coffee trips as it were (I must admit that I do too). Sometimes though, it’s nice to get a little laundry list of things to bring that will ensure a truly successful trip to said coffee shop, and that’s what I’m here today to offer to all of you!

Tote Bag:

Now my girlfriend is not nearly as big of a fan of tote bags as I am, and I cannot hide my true self: I am a tote bag girlie through and through. I much prefer the little bags that I can fill with all my notebooks, books and laptop, than to have any sort of backpack that I would carry those things around in. Although I do also carry around a tiny little backpack to hold even more books for me to read, but that’s a cute backpack, so it gets a pass.

Books!!!

Okay, I’m going to be a little hyperbolic when I say this, but when it comes to going to a coffee shop, there is nothing more serene and comforting than to just be reading at a coffee shop. Whether it’s sipping on those lattes or eating an yummy croissant, nothing beats those perfect vibes. There’s also something so serene and special about finishing a good book you’ve been meaning to finish at a coffee shop. If you have the time, and are looking to wrap up a series or have other books to read, I recommend bringing one to a coffee shop!

Water Bottle(s)

As much fun as it is to sip down some good cup of joe or energy drinks, you might just get thirsty while there, and don’t want to spend money on that sort of thing. It doesn’t grow on trees after all. That’s where a cute little water bottle will help you get through your time there and also keep you motivated to keep on working on whatever you are!

Things to work on

My girlfriend personally loves this one, if only because she enjoys getting the opportunity to work on her little projects while we’re at a coffee shop, and I honestly cannot blame that mindset one bit! There is nothing more satisfying than finishing up a project you’ve been meaning to get around to while sinking into the vibes of a good coffee shop. Heck, I finished this article while at a coffee shop, so take it from me, it’s really effective!

Friends

Lastly, what better thing to bring to a coffee shop than a fellow company who can keep you honest with your work, or maybe distract you enough to have fun. I honestly feel silly the amount of times I take my friends to go get coffee, but it’s such a perfect social environment for that, so why waste that opportunity to get work done and spend time with friends <3.