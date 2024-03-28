Sexual Assault Awareness Month: What SAAT is doing on campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SAU chapter.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and because of this SAAT will be very active on campus in the next few weeks. Here is a list of the events coming up so you can make sure to participate!

April 3rd- The Clothesline Project in the beehive from 11-1. This event is meant to raise awareness and show support for survivors of sexual abuse and assault. This event will have t-shirts made by survivors on display and may be triggering, SAAT advocates will be present throughout the event if anyone needs or wants support. Feel free to stop by to show support and to get some free giveaways as well!

April 17th and 18th- The Lisa Project. The Lisa Project is a multi-sensory exhibit that will be visiting campus. This event illustrates the reality of child abuse. This event is being hosted by the School of Social Work and more information will be available closer to the event dates. Advocates will be available on-site or through the SAAT Advocate email- saatadvocate@sau.edu.

April 24th- Denim Day in the Beehive from 11-1. Denim Day is a campaign held annually in April in response to a 1990’s Italian Supreme Court ruling in which an assault was overturned due to the clothing the victim was wearing. The court ruled that the assault must have been consensual because her jeans were too tight for her attacker to have gotten them off without assistance. On this day show your support for survivors by wearing denim and stopping by in the Beehive to talk more about this day and to see what other things SAAT has to offer.

April 26th- Walk a Mile on Rogo Patio from Noon-3. This is a fun-filled event, there will be a route marked off and shoes provided, and community and campus resources will have information available during the event. Bring friends, have fun, and raise awareness!

Throughout the month SAAT will be doing Teal Tuesdays in honor of teal being the color for Sexual Assault Awareness. On Tuesdays throughout the month send a picture of yourself wearing teal for the chance to be entered into a raffle!

SAAT hopes we will all join them in raising awareness this April by participating in the events listed above. Please feel free to join us at any of the events and make sure to follow SAAT on Instagram @saatsau to keep up to date about upcoming events and other information!

