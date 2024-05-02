My Personal Tips for Finals

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As finals are approaching in the next few weeks, high school and college students everywhere are getting lots of assignments, tests, and having to prepare for upcoming finals. Over the years, I have found ways to help myself become prepared for finals, and I hope that sharing them might help others.

1. Study Early. Even the your tests might be in a week or two, start studying now for 15-30 minutes. This helps with starting to learn material again, and reviewing information that you might have forgotten, especially if it was at the beginning of the semester.

2. Finish any missing assignments. Do any assignments that you may have missing and turn them in before the final. Even if you cannot get the full credit, you can still raise your grade a little bit. If you cannot turn them in, still do them as they are a good review for your final.

3. Work ahead. If you know a final is a presentation or paper, work ahead. Try to get it done before you start finals week. This gives you more time to study and less stress. Being over prepared and done early will never hurt you.

4. Find a good playlist. When studying, I have to listen to music. It helps me block out other things that are going on. My personal go to is Musicals.

5. Sleep. I know everyone says to try and get eight hours, but that rarely happens with such busy schedules that students have. For me, I try to set a time to go to bed, and a time to get up. This is a set time that I am not going to focus on school, but on myself.

6. Food and water. Do not skip meals or water. These help you keep going through the day.

7. Find time for yourself. This can be almost anything, but it has to make you happy and let you forget school. I try to find a little bit of time for myself. This can be a little extra self-care, seeing friends, or just absently scrolling through YouTube. It does not really matter, it just has to make you relaxed and take your minds off things. For me, this is usually praying and going to the chapel. It’s time where I can be silent and relax.