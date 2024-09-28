The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SAU chapter.

By: Esther Windt

I always try and keep my tv show recommendations and anything regarding specific rankings very brief, and today is certainly no exception, which is to say that I know what you guys want when you clicked on this article, so let’s just jump right on in:

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.

If there is any one recommendation I can make regarding tv shows to watch on Netflix, none rank higher than what is easily the funniest original show on Netflix with skits that range from awkward and silly, to hysterically off the wall and absurd. You can’t go wrong with any skit in this series.

Arcane: A League of Legends Story

An animated show on Netflix that doesn’t disappoint with the writing, story, or the animation itself! The gorgeous visuals mixed with the heartwrenching, gripping, and complex story revolving around several characters and events, makes for one of the best drama shows ever made, let alone animated shows. This is also a good one to watch since a second season will be getting released soon!

The Great British Baking Show

Nothing says cozy like watching multiple British people stress out over how to make the food that’s been asked of them under a time limit. It’s the kind of background show I find myself leaving on in the background for hours on end, just because it helps me focus while working on homework or other items on my to-do list. It’s reliable like an friend who’s a really great baker!

The Gentlemen

An thrilling crime drama with an unforgettable first episode ending, and a wacky style that I found myself really appreciating. The situations and problems the characters of the show have to learn to cope with each episode are both very intriguing and different for the crime drama formula. A definite recommendation from someone who just recently finished the show!

Better Call Saul

The show I’m currently watching, and even though I’ve only just finished the first season, I can already tell that this is a show that is worth people’s time. Both gripping comically and dramatically, the characters and how they interact with each other and the plot are some of the most interesting I’ve seen on TV. A very high recommendation.

