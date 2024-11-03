Where to Get Your Signature Scents this Holiday Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The weather may be cooling down as we head into the cold of winter, but you can combat that by warming up at Moonshot Studio, a scent-blending studio that allows you to completely customize your candles, reed diffusers, and many more. It is located in the family friendly neighborhood of Noe Valley, a 15 minute drive or a half hour public transit ride away from SF State. Founded in September 2021 by small business owner Teresa Fitzgerald, the studio has become a favorite for date nights, girls’ outings, and even birthday parties and corporate events.

On sunny weekend mornings and cool weeknight evenings alike, guests from all over the city file into the welcoming studio atmosphere in search of their perfect scent blend. Depending on the holiday, festive decorations are always at the window sills or dotted around the store. Within the cream-colored walls highlighted by pops of turquoise and blue, two blending bars for customers to make their perch at and a back bar for finishing fill the space. With over 80 scents ranging from sandalwood to baked bread to birthday cake being offered, the opportunities are endless.

But not only does Moonshot offer custom candles- guests can also choose from non-flame options such as reed diffusers, room and body sprays, and wax tarts. Especially for many college students that live in dorms and are unable to have products with an open flame, the liquid alternatives are ideal. And for crafty folks, small bottles of scent oils can be purchased for their own blends or products.

To make their products, guests spend their time smelling 80+ scents along the back wall before narrowing down a succinct list based on their preferences. A selection is made from the colorful jars or containers on the product shelf. They then move to the blending bar where, assisted by the staff, they pick and choose a small variety of scent oils to make a blend with. The concoction of oils is then poured into the chosen vessel that is already pre-filled with a base liquid or wax and then stirred or shaken to completion. Complimentary scent swatches and stickers are provided to further customize your final product.

Prices range from $32 for the 7 oz glass jars to $62 for the handmade ceramic jars, with liquid products starting at the $32 range as well. There are also discounted candles with minor imperfections or chips in the jars that are sold at $12. But regardless of the product, every customer leaves happy with their fully customized product tucked into a blue mesh pouch.

If you’re looking for a great place to find a gift for your friends this holiday season, need a date night idea, or just want to make something that smells good, make sure to stop by Moonshot Studio. For the month of November 2024, any SF State student that visits the studio can get a 10% discount with a showing of their school ID. Happy scent blending!

For a full overview, visit https://www.moonshotstudiosf.com/ to learn everything else.