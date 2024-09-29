The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are many community organizations within San Francisco State that work to promote inclusion and diversity across the student body. To bring attention and practice activism within the school campus, The Black Student Union (BSU), the General Union of Palestinian Students (GUPS), the Student Kouncil of Intertribal Nations (SKINS), and Movimiento Estudiantil Para la Liberación de las Américas de San Pancho (MECHA/MELA) work to provide safe spaces for identifying students. All of the organizations are bonded in bringing the community together through their developmental histories and continue to do so 50+ years later.

BSU:

The BSU has been rooted in fighting against prejudice and discrimination while also unifying Black individuals on campus to achieve liberation. The group was prominent during the infamous San Francisco State Strike of 1968 to combat a narrowed approach to education. They made a large effort in ensuring that an Ethnic Studies department was included within our university and the education system as a whole progressed to a more equitable approach with a diverse perspective. Today, the BSU continues its mission of advocating for Black voices and unifying the Black Afrikan struggle in the world.

PACE:

PACE was formed a year before the student strikes in 1967 to create and connect better channels of communication within the and for the Pilipina/o community. Now PACE is heavily involved in peer support through academics and preserving Pilipina/o American culture for future generations.

SKINS:

SKINS began with the occupation of Alcatraz Island that occurred in the 60s and 70s. SFSU students as well as other university students went to occupy the island as a symbol and resistance and expression of the existence of native peoples. Since then, SKINS continue by hosting spaces for native peoples and any others interested in the community to learn more about the culture and background.

GUPS:

In more recent events that have been occurring GUPS have had a driving force in much of the on campus activities that have been present. GUPS history began in 1973 where UC Berkeley professor Hatem Bazian led the group at SFSU. GUPS has been the only chapter operating in the United States and was even listed as a foreign terrorist entity back during its beginning years by the American State Department. Similar to the other organizations, GUPS promotes a safe and welcoming space for any individual but more so recently they have maintained an impactful exercise of activism in emphasizing the fight for freedom for Palestinian peoples.

MECHA/MELA:

MECHA/MELA, like other organizations that take the approach of bringing community together within the university but MECHA/MELA also take initiatives in outreach amongst younger individuals such as high school students and other youth organizations within San Francisco.

San Francisco State has many organizations that you can get involved in to further advocate for minority groups or to, in general, learn more about the diverse groups that are present at our university. To get connected there are a list of each groups instagrams below:

Instagrams:

@sfsubsu

@pacesfsu1967

@sfsugups

@kouncilsfsu

@meladesanpancho