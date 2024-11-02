These BookTok Influencers Will Help You Build Your TBR List

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Francisco chapter.

Your ‘To Be Read’ list might just look like mine right now- basic and generic. And hey, there is nothing wrong with the classic “BookTok” reads, but I think it’s time for your list to be refurbished! Who better to help upgrade the catalog than the people who make content about their favorite novels for a living? Here is a roster of my current favorite BookTokers at the moment, who will be taking my personal library from ancient to current, and hopefully yours!

@Loverofpages – Léa

Léa is the older sister people want in their lives; she’s calm, well-spoken, and open to all things that she reads and picks up, which makes her a great source to rely on when looking for your next read. Léa is the perfect example of an all-inclusive reader and content creator, with her main genres focusing on Adult Contemporary and Adult Fiction. But instead of just making videos based on genres, she can relate certain books to specific personalities, making her recommendations incredibly niche, perfect for when you have no idea what you are in the mood for!

@Edensarchives – Eden

Eden is the Booktoker for the easygoing readers. Her page feels like a vlog filled with bookish content and amazing recommendations. Not only are her suggestions for the YA genre unique and not basic, but she also listens to her audience and takes their advice on what to read next. If you are looking for someone to give you insight into your next book, Eden’s account will be a chill and very unserious (in a good way) place to find out what books might speak to you.

@Heaths.bookclub – Heather

Heather is a content creator on TikTok that makes you feel like you have been best friends forever- without having ever met. Watching her videos always feels like a brief FaceTime call, filled with past-faced book recommendations and witty humor. Emphasizing suggestions for Adult Romance and Fiction, Heather finds a unique take on convincing readers to pick up a certain book- by telling the audience how it related and affected her and her interests. Wouldn’t you listen to your best friend when they recommend a book when it hits their soul?

@Vinopapi23 – Smitty

I love Fantasy books, but Smitty is on a whole other level. He is able to stray away from BookTok’s continuous circulation of the same Fantasy books and finds the ones no one seems to talk about. He has dramatic flare, silliness, and passion to back up his claims and express how amazing these books are. He brings the Fantasy book lovers away from unnecessary love triangles and teenager storylines to a new era, filled with complex characters and original plots. As much as I love Romance in my books, he’s been able to convince me that YA is not only for the girls who love Love but for everyone.

@Bookishwithb – Celine

You never need to worry about sugar-coating with Celine, because if she does not like a book, she will say so. Fast-speaker, honest, and funny are some of Celine’s traits that make her a great helper in helping spruce up your TBR lists. Having a great sense of truthfulness from a content creator is super refreshing, as she explains why some books are just not for her- but it never stops her from adding books into her own stacks and trying them out, whether or not she’ll like them. Being able to pick up so many genres helps Celine’s recommendations include books from all categories, mostly including Classics, Nonfiction, and all types of Fiction.

Let’s add some new spice and flavor to your bookshelves. Don’t be afraid to look for some advice, it might really make a difference! With this diverse and unique BookTokers list, you may just find your next book binge!