The “-ber” months are here, so that means reading books outside in the sun is over and the time for reading books under a blanket, by the fire, and accompanied by your favorite candle burning has arrived.

There’s nothing better than finding a book so good that your eyes are racing to the end of the page, and you have to stop them from spoiling yourself! So, to help get into the spirit (spooky and cozy wise), here is a list of books to fall deeply in love with this autumn!

1. Divine Rivals

Divine Rivals written by Rebecca Ross is proving itself to be an upcoming BookTok favorite, following Iris and Roman, rivaling journalists who are constantly competing even amidst a war between two gods. They appear to be enemies on the outside, but unbeknownst to them, they start falling in love with the help of magical typewriters that allow them to exchange letters wherever they are.

This book is a whirlwind of enticing world building and a story line that’ll have you hooked instantly. Ross was able to check every box an autumn novel would need- old typewriters, enemies to lovers, and quite literally facing the depths of hell.

Add Divine Rivals to your TBR list here!

Divine Rivals: A Novel (Letters of Enchantment, 1): 9781250857439: Ross, Rebecca: Books

2. Life’s Too Short

A book with an alluring love story, but also about living life to the fullest? Yes, please! Life’s Too Short by Abby Jimenez is about Vanessa, Youtube vlogger and party enthusiast who documents her crazy life while also spreading awareness about ALS, the genetic gene that killed all the women in her family before the age of 30. While suddenly becoming the new guardian of her infant niece, Vanessa meets her neighbor, Adrian, a lawyer who’s not shy to help Vanessa with a lot of her problems.

This book is not only a cute rom-com, but has such amazing perspectives about risk-taking and dealing with loss. Being a quick read, this book is great for the fall with its lovable romance and hopefulness .

Add Life’s Too Short to your TBR list here!

Life’s Too Short: Jimenez, Abby: 9781538715666: Amazon.com: Books

3. Little Women

Little Women written by Louisa May Alcott, is the book for the girls to pour themselves over. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy are four sisters who grow up during the American Civil War, and while they navigate the war, these girls go on their own individual journeys to find their own path.

A classic yet undeniably perfect book for autumn, where can you go wrong? You could say it is one of the first coming of age stories, filled with characters you love and relate to in some way, mistakes we could all make, and personal growth. The fall calls for a book as classic as this one!

Add Little Women to your TBR list here!

Amazon.com: Little Women (Penguin Classics): 9780140390698

4. If We Were Villains

If mystery is what you want for the spooky season, If We Were Villains by M. L. Rio should be next on your list. Following a group of tightly-knitted, Shakespearean actors, we watch how their lives go from a coming-of-age story to a tragedy. Oliver was just released from his 10 year-long prison sentence for the murder of his fellow classmate, but after his release he reminisces about how they all ended up in their predicament.

Filled with twists, turns, and shocking revelations, this book is a perfect whodunit for the fall. Rio created such compelling characters and moments, that reading this book creates the perfect atmosphere for the lovers of both dark academia and autumn.

Add If We Were Villains to your TBR list here!

If We Were Villains: A Novel: Rio, M. L.: 9781250095299: Amazon.com: Books

5. A Novel Obsession

If you’re looking for an unhinged character to vicariously live through, A Novel Obsession by Caitlin Barasch created the perfect story. Our protagonist Naomi thinks her next novel is about her new love, Caleb, but once she finds out his ex-girlfriend is possibly still in the picture, she makes it her new obsession to figure out who she is. Naomi takes stalking to the next level, all in hopes to gain more information about her new beau’s ex-fling.

Unconventionally, this book makes for a great fall read, Barasch compels the readers to watch a delusional, yet very self-aware girl make terrible choices, but they’re mistakes we all would make if we could. For the scary thriller lovers in the autumn, this could be an intriguing pick that will keep you on your toes.

Add A Novel Obsession to your TBR list here!

A Novel Obsession – Barasch, Caitlin: Books