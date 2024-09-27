SF’s Must Visit October Hangouts For You And Your Besties 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Ready your costumes, cameras, and friends for the spookiest month of the year here for a month of fun-filled hangouts all local to San Francisco. From music festivals to sports games to spooky ghost tours, this list of hangout ideas can spark a thrill worth remembering.

Fleet Week

One of the most iconic and beloved San Francisco traditions is heading out in the blissfully warm October sun to see the biggest airshow of the year. The deafening howl of the famous Blue Angels can be heard from wherever you are in the city, but to get a visual of the action, most people head to the northeast side of the city. Notable locations include Crissy Field, Twin Peaks, and Pier 39. This year’s air show will be a three day event between October 11-13th. Grab a picnic blanket and a pair of binoculars to enjoy the incredible tricks and maneuvers offered by the flying wonders.

Pumpkin Patch

Get full into the fall season with a visit to Clancy’s Pumpkins & Christmas Trees at two locations. One outside SF Zoo on Lawton street and the other right on the corner of 17th and Lawton. Serving the city for 36 years, this pumpkin patch is both photogenic and practical, offering both hay bale-stacked photo ops and a multitude of colorful pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to take home. For a few bucks, enjoy a hay ride that loops around the lot. It will satisfy both your Instagram feed and your need for autumn themed decorations, so make sure to pay a visit!

Hardly Strict Bluegrass Festival

For music fans who missed Outside Lands this year, fear not- there is another major music festival in the city to satisfy your music cravings. This annual festival is not only completely free, but offers a great lineup of both local and international artists in the genre. It takes place over the weekend of October 4-6 at the iconic Hellman Hollow, located in Golden Gate Park. The entrances open at 11am on Friday and 9am on both Saturday and Sunday, with performances ending at 7pm. The best part is with the free admission, there’s no need to deal with the hassle of tickets- just show up!

Italian Heritage Festival & Parade

If you love Italian culture, history, and music, look no further than the upcoming annual Italian heritage festival and parade on Sunday, October 13th. The parade begins at 12:30 at Jefferson and Powell in Fisherman’s Wharf and will proceed down to Washington Square in front of St. Peter and Paul church. Catch glimpses at visiting Italian-American dignitaries and enjoy the music, floats and performances featured throughout the route that exemplify the rich Italian history here in San Francisco.

Asian Art Museum

Museum admission can be pretty expensive, so make sure to take advantage of the Asian Art Museum’s free admission day on Sunday, October 6th. Tickets to special exhibitions are discounted to $15. Featured exhibits include the brand new Hallyu! The Korean Wave, a look into Korean culture; Ashwini Bhat’s What Will It Take / For Us To Awake, a call to attention for climate and ecological issues; and Community Feast, a celebration of the unification of community by food.

Warriors Game

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the thrill of basketball with an arena full of other enthusiastic fans, attending a Warriors game is the perfect place to do so. Located at Chase Center, each exciting game is a great opportunity for photos, delicious eats, and of course a thrilling game. The best part is the season starts right in October, so the crowds will be at the peak of excitement for the new season.

Ghost and Crime Tour

As October continues on, the spookiness increases each day in preparation for the scariest night of the year- Halloween. Prepare to have your socks spooked off with a ghost and crime tour complete with a 90-minute experience, access to ghost-hunting tools, and a storyteller guide to complete the shivers. The group meets at the base of the Transamerica building and wanders through the ancient Chinatown alleys and neighborhoods rich with history. Tickets are $55 and are available through feverup.com.

Haight Street Costumes

Get you and your friends all dolled up for Halloween with a visit to the loud and colorful Haight Street in search of the perfect costumes for any party, contest, or event. Several shops offer both lowkey and glitzy costume pieces and decorations perfect for any occasion, including options for furry friends. Look out for Toxic Thrillz, Haight Street Costumes, and Decades of Fashion for your next jaw-dropping costume.

Sundown Cinema Screening

October nights mean movies at the park, and Sundown Cinema is offering two iconic movie nights at India Basin Shoreline Park and Jerry Garcia Amphitheater on October 4th and 18th, respectively. Family friendly titles Princess and the Frog and The Nightmare Before Christmas are displayed shortly after sunset, so make sure to bring your blankets and popcorn for a cozy night out!

Oktoberfest

For those over 21, United Irish Cultural Center’s 6th Annual Oktoberfest by the Beach is being hosted on Saturday, October 5th. Get ready for a day full of music by Alpine Sound, authentic dancing by the Golden Gate Bavarian Club, stein holding contests (hold a mug of beer in front of you for as long as you can!), and delicious German food options. Tickets for general seating non-members are $44.52 through Eventbrite.