My Time at Her Campus San Francisco Comes to an End 

Transferring to San Francisco State University was a very scary transition in my life. Not knowing anyone and being new to the city was overwhelming. Discovering Her Campus through a friend was the best thing that happened my fall semester of college. I was able to express my creativity and meet new people. From writing, to participating in events such as the Womxn of Color Writers Series, gatherings at Dolores Park, private movie screenings, and hanging out with like-minded individuals was a fun experience. Joining Her Campus in Fall of 2023, I was excited to join the writers’ team. Throughout my time at community college I had taken many English literature and Journalism classes and was always interested in writing; I would often write in my journals. Finally being able to write about important topics, I felt like I was putting my creativity out into the world.

Through the Her Campus club, I made a lot of connections and have been lucky to meet many talented people, especially on the writing and social media teams. Working closely with Starr Washington, the current president, and Kathy Cardoza, the social media director, I have received great guidance to create my best work and showcase it on the Her Campus website as well as our Her Campus Instagram. As a Communication Studies major and Marketing minor I am able to put both my skills and knowledge to the test. I am able to use communication to talk with others and come up with ideas and concepts to write about. I use my skills from marketing to create content for the social media team and instagram page. Overall I have loved being able to support this club and create content.

Reflecting on my time in the club, I will carry many great memories with me after graduation. The amazing people I met and worked with have impacted my art in many ways. There are so many talented writers and content creators on the team and I can’t wait to see all the amazing content they will continue to put out for the club. Attending events such as bonfires, movie nights, and team meetings has enlightened me in many ways. Shoutout to all the amazing people I met and all the hard work they do for the club.