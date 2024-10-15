Midterm Season: Power Through Without Getting Sick

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Francisco chapter.

It’s midterm season!! In the midst of studying for midterms and transitioning to cooler (possibly) weather this Fall season, flu season is also creeping up on us. I don’t know about everyone else but I hate being sick and having to prepare for upcoming exams. There was a point in my life that I would get sick every single month for eight months straight. With this, however, I was able to get a pretty solid routine down for when I first started getting that scratchy throat. There are definitely preventative measures that can be taken to stop that sore throat from becoming a full blown cold, because NO ONE wants to be completing a forty question test about business finance while having to hack up a cough every other question. (Trust me I’ve been there and it’s not fun!)

Throat Coat

Throat Coat is a soothing tea that helps to soften your throat when that dangerous sore throat begins. There are different flavors, but the one with lemon echinacea is my all time favorite as echinacea is a flower that boosts the immune system.

Theraflu

Theraflu is for when you have a full blown cold and need that quick overnight fix. I swear by these, especially the night time ones. The night time packets help give a much needed full night’s sleep that helps your body recover and fight off any illnesses.

Emergen-C

Emergen-C is the holy grail of preventative meds. It comes in a couple different flavors such as raspberry (my favorite), super orange, tangerine, and even pink lemonade! Taking one packet a day when those cold symptoms start creeping up will help to boost your immune system.

Cepacol

Cepacol is a godsend when that sore throat doesn’t seem to be going away at all and just seems to be getting worse and worse. These numbing agents really help to get through the day when it feels like you can barely swallow water.

Above all, you can always stop by the Student Health Services Building that is located on 1600 Holloway Ave near Cafe Rosa. Hours of operation Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 8:15 AM – 4:45 PM, Wednesday: 10:00 AM – 4:45 PM.

They provide over the counter medication such as allergy meds, decongestants, fever medication for low prices that can be found on their website. (https://health.sfsu.edu/over-counter-medications). They have many services that can help you out that go beyond physical health too. During midterm season remember to take care of your mental health as well which can greatly impact how quickly you recover if you get hit with a cold as well! Check in with mental health services if you want a space to let go of some midterm stress!