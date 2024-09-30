The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October is LGBTQ+ History Month, the perfect time to look at some films that celebrate LGBTQ+ stories. These films range from a heartfelt romantic mood to a powerful documentary. All of these movies are all about love, identity, and strength. Grab some snacks, get cozy, and dive into these must-see films that celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community this month.

These documentaries and historical narratives are important in LGBTQ+ film, they offer a look into the diverse experiences of the community. These films put the spotlight on important events and figures in LGBTQ+ history. These show the importance of the struggles and victories that have shaped the movement. Being able to tell these real stories gives individuals a chance to learn more about the challenges that LGBTQ+ people have faced.

Paris Is Burning

The Movie Paris Is Burning (1990) by director Jennie Livingston. This documentary is about New York City’s drag ball culture in the late 1980s, it focuses on queer and trans people of color while also addressing the issues of race, class, gender, and sexuality. You can watch this movie on HBO Max, Youtube, and Amazon Prime

Milk

Milk (2008) was directed by Gus Van Sant, this film tells the story of Harvey Milk who was the first openly gay person who was elected into public office in California. The film covers the story of his activism in the 1970s, where he focused his efforts on fighting for LGBTQ+ rights and the importance of representation in politics, which left a huge legacy in the movement for equality. You can Find Milk on Amazon Prime

The Celluloid Closet

The documentary The Celluloid Closet (1995) was directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. The documentary dives into the history of LGBTQ+ representation in Hollywood and examines how queer characters have grown in cinema. This shows the impact of societal attitudes, and censorship all while celebrating the contributions of queer filmmakers as well as actors in creating more authentic narratives. You can find The Celluloid Closet on Amazon Prime and Tubi.

Stonewall

The next film was directed by Nigel Finch called Stonewall (1995). This film gives a portrayal of the events that led up to the well-known 1969 Stonewall Riots. This historical event was a pivotal moment in the LGBTQ+ rights movement. The film highlights the struggles along with the activism of the queer community. You can watch it on Amazon Prime.

The Watermelon Woman

The Watermelon Woman (1996) is a groundbreaking film by Cheryl Dunye, she was the first black lesbian to direct a feature. This film tells the story of a video store clerk who researches a forgotten Black actress. The movie discusses the themes of race, sexuality, and representation. All the while challenging stereotypes and reclaiming narratives in the LGBTQ+ community. You can find the movie on Amazon Prime.

Brokeback Mountain

Brokeback Mountain (2005), directed by Ang Lee, shares a groundbreaking romance between two men in the American West, both trying to figure out the complexity of their relationship in a conservative society. You can watch this movie on Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO Max.

Moonlight

Moonlight (2016), directed by Barry Jenkins, this film follows a young black man as he struggles with his identity while growing up in a rough part of Miami. This film shows a powerful journey of self-discovery and love. You can find moonlight on Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Youtube.

Carol

Carol (2015) which was directed by Todd Haynes, shares an affair that happened between a young photographer and an older woman in the 1950s. The film explores how societal expectations affect love and desire. You can watch Carol on Netflix, Hulu, and Youtube.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994) is a movie directed by Stephan Elliott, which features two drag queens and a transgender woman as they travel through the Australian outback. The movie has a mix of humor as well as heart while exploring the themes of acceptance and identity in a LGBTQ+ setting. You can watch The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert , on Tubi,Pluto, and Amazon

A Fantastic Woman

A Fantastic Woman (2017) which was directed by Sebastián Lelio. This film follows Marina who is a transgender woman who is dealing with prejudice after the sudden death of her partner. This film is a heartfelt Chilean drama which shows her struggle with grief and how she gains strength that she finds through keeping her dignity in the face of adversity. You can watch this on Amazon Prime and Youtube.

As we celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, these films share stories of love, identity, and resilience within the community. From documentaries that share key moments in the LGBTQ+ history to love stories that break boundaries. Each of these films have an important message. They offer viewers a chance to look back on the challenges and movements that have shaped the community over time. Watching just one of these movies and seeing the strength that individuals had and paved the way for a greater acceptance.