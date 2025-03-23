How To Visualize Your Life With Pinterest

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I dream of being successful, rich, and having all of my dreams come true. When it comes to imagining my goals, I turn to Pinterest. Widely known as the “digital vision board” app, Pinterest compiles various pictures, videos, and quotes to help you find inspiration that aligns with your goals.

These are some tips to help you make the best of the app.

Aesthetic

Matching a Pinterest board with a certain theme or aesthetic is a great first step! This is the case for most of my boards. I often include things such as manifesting a relationship, money, and a dream of mine, living in Europe. Your goal or dream can be whatever you choose, but make sure all of your pictures match the purpose of what you envision.

Affirmations & Quotes

Another effective way to envision your goals on Pinterest is to add quotes for motivation or affirmations to put them into thoughts. This can also be added to a yearly vision board if you’re putting in more than one goal. What I like to do is to add an affirmation on the title of the board, if you choose to do it that way.

Fictional Characters & Celebrities

On Pinterest, there are pictures of celebrities, influencers, and TV characters on some boards that match the aesthetic and this can help you embody the character who may have the same vision as you. For example, when I searched “study aesthetic” some users added pictures of Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls and Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, because they represent being a perfectly dedicated student.

Pinterest is a great way to visualize and manifest whatever you want in this life and I think it’s the best vision board app out there.