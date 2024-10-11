Here is My Favorite Taylor Swift Inspired October Playlist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is upon us and what better way to get in the fall spirit than with a perfect playlist that transports you to a cozy coffee shop on a rainy day. To all the Swifties, this is my top 10 must-add songs for your playlist this October.

All Too Well (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version)

“Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place…”

From the heartbreaking storytelling to the warm cozy instrumental, this fall masterpiece is a pumpkin spice latte in song form. As she takes you down memory lane, this 10 minute song will keep you invested with evocative verses and an angsty bridge. To bring the descriptive imagery to life, check out the short film Taylor directed herself to visualize this heartbreaking ballad.

‘tis the damn season

“We could call it even, you can call me babe for the weekend, ‘tis the damn season”

Coming back home for the holidays and tempted to see that special old hometown fling? Taylor Swift has you covered with this wistful track that encapsulates the conflicting emotions that come with returning home for winter break. There’s no better time than Christmas to reconnect with that one person you’ve been missing with this intimate and nostalgic tune.

Begin Again (Taylor’s version)

“But on a Wednesday in a cafe, I watched it begin again”

This is the ultimate coffee shop vibes love song you need on repeat this fall season. Begin again will have you feeling like the main character falling in love all over again after a failed flame. When one relationship wasn’t what you deserved, bigger and better things are surely on the way.

Back To December (Taylor’s version)

“And how you held me in your arms that September night”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… or so they said. If the cold weather has your heart feeling a little extra chilly with regret and hurt, Back to December is just the song for you. The strong string arrangement draws forth painful emotions and memories that are a little more relatable than some may like to admit.

right where you left me

“You left me no choice but to stay here forever”

Some heartbreaks take longer to heal than others. The haunting imagery of feeling stagnant and unable to move on while the world around you keeps spinning is brought to life in right where you left me. While its melody is quite simple, the lyrics pack a punch and perfectly paint a picture of a girl who’s mentally trapped in her past. She’s desperate for a way out of her own mind and pleading for help to escape the delusion that he might change his mind and come back to her one day.

cardigan

“When you are young they assume you know nothing”

Feel like reminiscing over a what-could-have-been from your past? This melody references highlights from her youth as she remembers a simpler time with him before it all fell apart. Put on your headphones and your favorite cardigan and stroll through the park as you wonder how things could’ve been…

About You – The 1975

“Do you think I have forgotten”

There’s something magical about this song that feels like it should be playing during the end credits of a teenage coming of age film. Leave all your worries behind with The 1975 in this melancholy song about reflecting on a lost love. There is a sense of longing and missing the memories of a past lover through the repetition of that one rhetorical question.

we fell in love in october – girl in red

“We fell in love in October that’s why, I love fall”

If you are in love this time of year, enjoy this gentle love song that’s sweeter than your Halloween candy. There’s a juvenile feel to this song that emulates the simplicity of young, teenage love.

Drunk on Halloween – Wallows

“On that Halloween you told me you weren’t drinking, I believed you”

Get into the Halloween spirit with this not-so-spooky song by Wallows that makes you feel like you’re driving with the windows down on the way to a pumpkin patch. The smooth guitar and drums create a mellow mood that portray the feeling of getting let down on arguably the best day of the year, Halloween.

Kiss Me – Sixpence None The Richer

“Kiss me beneath the milky twilight”

Once the leaves turn orange, this song will never fail to resurface and get everyone in the autumn spirit. It’s impossible not to smile and dance as you listen to this groovy love song from 1997. The perfect friends-to-lovers song that captures the giddiness that comes with falling in love. It’s instantly recognizable and forever a classic.

Whether you’re in love, heartbroken, or in an “it’s complicated” phase this fall season, there’s a song in my Taylor Swift inspired playlist for you. Happy October.