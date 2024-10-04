Here Are The Best Places on Campus to Relax and Read

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at San Francisco chapter.

Now that it’s finally fall (and the weather hopefully cools down soon), it’s time to snuggle up in your sweaters and crack open a good book. No matter if you’re reading fantasy, science fiction, or poetry, reading is most enjoyable when you have a good spot. If you’re new to campus and don’t know where to go or are a returning student just looking for a new location, I got you. Here are the best places to read on campus.

J. Paul Leonard Library

This one seems like a no-brainer—of course the library is the place to go read, but are you aware of how to maximize your experience there? Get a coffee at Peet’s and a booth to yourself by the window. Or, if you’re not fond of all the noise, you can go up to the second floor where students are mostly studying. The chairs on that level are larger and more comfortable as well.

Burk Hall Lawn

Burk Hall lawn is one of the most serene locations on campus. With a waterfall to set the mood, this is where you go to be transported to the world of fiction. There are several trees around to keep the area shady, and benches around the building and lawn. Burk Hall is a pretty central location so it will be easy to get to from any building you are coming from. You can find it down the stairs coming from the Quickly. Follow the smell of spices!

Marcus Hall Lawn

What’s better than laying out on the grass on a sunny day? If that’s your vibe and you’re not a fan of all the traffic in the quad, then try the field behind Marcus Hall. It’s a pretty large, grassy area and there’s much less people than in the quad. When the sun goes away with the season and the grass doesn’t seem as appealing, there are plenty of benches around the field and directly behind the building where you can still admire the peace and quiet. Marcus Hall is across the street from the Humanities building.

Humanities and HSS Building Courtyards

Despite the older buildings not having many areas to chill inside, they have some pretty great courtyards outside. Both the courtyards in the Humanities Building and HSS building look like they came out of a nature magazine and are the perfect place to go when you’re looking for calm. The charm of the Humanities’ courtyard is that it is closed off on all sides so it feels more secluded. However, I personally prefer the courtyard in the HSS building because it has more places to sit.

Both locations can be a bit hard to find. If you walk into the Humanities building through any doorway, you can find the courtyard behind another set of doors if you keep going straight. You can access the HSS courtyard by walking between the business building and science building from the quad side, or walk through the pathway besides the HSS building when walking on the path that leads to 19th Avenue.

Cesar Chavez Building—Lower Conference Level

Downstairs in the Cesar Chavez building is the perfect place to relax. There are two rooms on this level: One designed for eating lunch and one to chill out in. You will know you’re in the right room because there is a mural on the wall. It might be a bit noisy during lunchtime, but the room is always warmed from the food being cooked on the level below and the chairs are soft and comfy. This is the ideal place to snuggle up and escape the cold. It’s almost as if it was made for you to read in there!

There are plenty of more hidden locations on campus to explore, but you might want to check these ones out for yourself first. Happy reading!